🔊 Listen to this

“1776,” the musical about the Founding Fathers and the Declaration of Independence, presented by PTPA at 212 West Broad St., Hazleton. Final show 2 p.m. July 12. Tickets are available at ptpashows.org, and will also be available at the door beginning one hour before the curtain.

The Plymouth Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet at 1 p.m. July 13 at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow streets, Plymouth.

“Intro to En Plein Air” Nature Journaling, sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, July 18 at the Moon Lake Recreation Area in Hunlock Creek. Artist Jo Adang of the Hazleton Art League will guide participants through the art of nature journaling. This event invites attendees to slow down and build a deeper relationship with the landscapes around us. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.

Trucksville United Methodist Church Free Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, featuring the movie “Amazing Grace,” the inspiring true story of William Wilberforce’s effort to end the transatlantic slave trade. The film tells the story of John Newton, captain of a slave-trading vessel, who wrote the words to what has become one of Christianity’s most beloved hymns. The evening includes hot dogs, hamburgers, and sides, along with ice cream sundaes and cookies. Reservations are not necessary but are helpful for planning. Please call 570-696-3897.

Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, featuring jazz and American favorites, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your own boats and register for free at NEPAPHIL.org or rent a kayak and arrange a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert, through Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak, with a link available on the Philharmonic website.

Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.