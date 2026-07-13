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Testicular cancer is a rare form of cancer that most commonly affects young men between the ages of 15 and 35.

The testicles are essential to growth and development in boys and a critical part of the male reproductive system, functioning to produce the hormone testosterone and sperm. Testicular cancer develops when abnormal cells grow quickly in one or both testicles and form a tumor.

Fortunately, testicular cancer is one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 95% of cases diagnosed in early stages are successfully treated.

To promote early detection, men of all ages should know the common symptoms of testicular cancer and be familiar with how to properly perform a testicle self-exam.

The most characteristic sign of testicular cancer is a lump or swelling in a testicle that’s typically painless. Size can vary from as small as a pea to as large as a marble.

Other common symptoms of testicular cancer include pain or discomfort in the scrotum, a feeling of heaviness or pressure in the scrotum, sudden fluid buildup in the scrotum, changes in testicle size and shape, and a dull ache in the groin or lower abdomen.

There are several reasons a testicle might swell, and not all lumps are cancerous. But, it’s still important to evaluate any changes in your testicles or scrotum to rule out concerning conditions.

Risk factors for testicular cancer include having a family history of the disease, having an undescended testicle, having HIV, and having a previous bout with testicular cancer.

Men – especially those with risk factors – should perform monthly self-exams, so it becomes easier for them to identify abnormalities. For example, it’s natural for one testicle to be larger or hang lower than the other. It is not normal to find a lump or swelling.

The best time to perform a self-exam is while showering, because the scrotal skin is relaxed and soft. Use your thumb, index finger and middle finger to gently roll each testicle between your fingers.

If you notice any changes in size, shape or consistency of your testicles, or any pain or discomfort during the exam, consult your doctor immediately. They can perform or order tests to detect cancer.

The most common treatment for testicular cancer is surgical removal of the affected testicle. Most men develop cancer in only one testicle, and the remaining testicle can typically produce enough testosterone and sperm to maintain a good quality of life and normal fertility.

But testicular cancer can silently impact your fertility before it is diagnosed. It can cause changes in testosterone levels and genetic damage to sperm cells, both of which can make conception difficult.

Radiation and chemotherapy can also cause damage to the testes and sperm, which can lead to temporary or permanent fertility loss. It may take up to two years for fertility to return, but it is possible. A recent study showed 77% of participants were able to conceive naturally after treatment.

Sperm banking, which is freezing and storing your sperm for future use, is the most common and recommended fertility preservation method. Prior to preservation, you’ll go through testing to determine your reproductive health.

The key is planning ahead and discussing options with your doctor to conceive after cancer care. If you notice any of the symptoms we reviewed today, you’ll want to start conversations about your health and possible diagnosis right away.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.