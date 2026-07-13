Shown from left are: Bob Burkett, director of marketing, Mohegan PA; Brad Cobb, chief financial officer, Mohegan PA; Tony Carlucci, president and GM, Mohegan PA; Jim Brogna, senior vice president, Allied Services; Jennifer Ducharme, director of events, Mohegan PA; Katie Borkowski, vice president of administration, Mohegan PA; Mark Angelo, vice president of casino operations, Mohegan PA.

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Mohegan Pennsylvania demonstrated its commitment to the community and to Allied Services’ mission with a presentation totaling $23,000 in support of Team Allied Services.

Leaders from Mohegan Pennsylvania recently met with representatives from Allied Services during the annual Team Allied Services kickoff concert at Party on the Patio. This year’s event featured Uncaged, a Zac Brown tribute band, and officially helped launch another season of fundraising, awareness, and community support for Allied Services.

As part of its continued partnership, Mohegan Pennsylvania presented Allied Services with its annual major sponsorship gift of $15,000. In addition, leaders from the area casino and resort presented an additional $8,000, representing proceeds from the grand re-opening weekend of the newly expanded Embers Terrace.

Since Team Allied Services was founded in 2010, Mohegan Pennsylvania has been a dedicated supporter of the annual campaign. Through 2026, Mohegan Pennsylvania has contributed more than $300,000 to Allied Services.

This continued support reflects Mohegan Pennsylvania’s longstanding commitment to helping Allied Services provide life-changing care and programs for children and adults with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic illness throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“Mohegan Pennsylvania is proud to support Allied Services and celebrate their extraordinary dedication to improving lives throughout our community,” said Tony Carlucci, President and General Manager of Mohegan Pennsylvania. “Their unwavering commitment to care, compassion, and service continues to inspire us, and we are honored to be part of their mission.”

Funds raised through Team Allied Services help support specialized rehabilitation, skilled nursing, hospice and palliative care, senior living services, vocational training, and other programs that restore function, promote independence, and improve quality of life for individuals and families across the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity and partnership of Mohegan Pennsylvania,” said James Brogna, Senior Vice President, Allied Services. “Their support helps Allied Services continue providing compassionate, expert care to children and adults at every stage of life. From the excitement of Party on the Patio to their ongoing sponsorship of Team Allied Services, Mohegan Pennsylvania continues to show what it means to be a true community partner.”

Mohegan Pennsylvania has been a leading supporter of Team Allied Services for more than 16 years, helping to advance Allied Services’ mission and strengthen access to care for thousands of patients, residents, and clients each year.

Each year, Allied Services provides comprehensive rehabilitation and support services to more than 1,200 children and thousands of adults through outpatient clinics, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term care centers, residential services, vocational programs, and hospice and palliative care. Donor and sponsor support helps ensure that individuals and families have access to the specialized care they need to achieve more.