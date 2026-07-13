Shown from let are: Ahmad Ali, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Andrew Rinker, Elevate Chiropractic Wellness Center; Dr. Emily Malsom, Legacy Chiropractic; Paul Mikalic, OneSource; Dillan Foley, Stifel; Josh Coleman, Kings Raising Queens; David Cooper, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

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Legacy Chiropractic celebrated its official ribbon-cutting and an open house on July 10. The community was invited to stop in, meet the team, and learn more about the practice’s nervous system-focused approach to chiropractic care.

Located at 303 Market Street, Suite 102, in Kingston, Legacy Chiropractic serves Luzerne County with care designed to help patients function better, heal better, and live fully. The practice emphasizes personalized chiropractic services for individuals and families looking for prenatal, pediatric, and nervous system-focused care. The office welcomes families as they are, saying, “We have plenty of coloring pages and juice boxes to go around.”

“We’re excited to welcome our neighbors into Legacy Chiropractic and share what we’re building for this community,” said Dr. Emily Malsom. “Our goal is to create a place of hope, healing, and lifelong wellness for families of all sizes and ages. We would be honored to work with you and your family to change the family legacy to one of health and happiness.”

Legacy Chiropractic serves the Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, and surrounding communities, focusing on personalized chiropractic care in a family-friendly setting. Legacy Chiropractic’s mission is to ensure every person has the best life from first steps to family milestones to express their health to the fullest.

For more information, visit legacychiropracticpa.com or follow Legacy Chiropractic on Facebook and Instagram at @legacychiropracticpa.