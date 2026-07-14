Yes, this Sloppy Joe will fall out of the bun (or bread), but it’s simpler than the non-sloppy variation I tried from America’s Test Kitchen, and to my taste, it had a better tang. I made some cold-start French fries as a go with.

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Last week, I offered a fairly elaborate “sloppy Joe” recipe from America’s Test Kitchen that fulfilled what doubtless is a long-sought goal for many: Meat that clings together rather than dribbles out of the bun onto your hand, plate, or even shirt. Both MT & I felt it was a bit lacking in flavor, but that can be fixed by adding/changing whatever ingredients you want.

This week, I offer my oldest brother’s simpler, and sloppier version, from a collection regular readers know as “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes. His original recipe called for simmering the sauce separately, setting it aside while cooking the meat, then melding the two, but both he and I keep it even more basic than that: Mix the sauce in a bowl, saute the onions, add the meat and brown, then stir in the sauce and simmer a spell.

It’s pretty easy, and obviously as adaptable as you want. Just taste the sauce after mixing and adjust to your preference. I find it suits me almost as is, though I do seem to splash in a bit more ketchup and Worcestershire Sauce that called for. I also usually use red wine vinegar and traditional yellow mustard, two other places you can alter the taste.

Dobru chut!

Sloppy Joes (Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes)

1 pound ground meat (beef or turkey)

1 small onion, chopped

1½ tablespoons sugar

½ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon celery salt

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a pan, then sauté the onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the beef, breaking up and stirring, until no pink is left.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix the sugar, ketchup, vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and salt. Whisk together and set aside.

When the beef is cooked, stir in the sauce and simmer for a while before serving.