‘Keep Them Close’ by David Ellis is a domestic thriller about betrayal and murder that focuses on one dysfunctional family.

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REVIEW

“Keep Them Close”

By: David Ellis

Rating: 4.6/5

“Look Closer” is one of my very favorite thrillers written by David Ellis. Both my daughter and I gave it our highest rating, so I was excited to read his newest novel, “Keep Them Close,” a domestic thriller about betrayal and murder that focuses on one dysfunctional family.

Allison is a powerful attorney married to her long-time love, Finley, who happens to be a repeat cheater that she just can’t bring herself to leave. Her brother Luke was once a baseball sensation until an accident derailed his playing career. He did, however, become a successful college coach, where he has built an impressive reputation. When he lands himself in serious legal jeopardy, Allison rushes to shield him from the fallout.

The siblings have a complicated relationship. As Luke’s legal situation raises more questions than are answered, long-buried truths begin surfacing that are devastating, surprising, and packed with family drama. The family history is layered with resentments and betrayals. Allison and Luke have always had each other’s backs, but have also been each other’s worst enemies at times. How far will they go to keep secrets buried?

There are two timelines being told: the events leading up to April first, which is the date Finley is found dead in his condo, and the aftermath of that date. Investigators have their sights set on Allison as the killer, but not so fast. This story is emotionally complex, and decades of back story enrich the present-day mystery.

Allison has a gift for telling a story that uses the evidence to create the story that she wants to convey. She creates the story, then prepares and executes it. She is a strong character who brings her past into her present. I was amazed at her ability to manipulate the facts.

I thought this was a good read. Not quite as good as his previous book, “Look Closer.” But still enjoyable. It is engaging with twists and surprises along the way.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.