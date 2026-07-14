Courtesy of Angel Berlane Mulcahy, On My Cue Photography and Productions

Courtesy of Angel Berlane Mulcahy, On My Cue Photography and Productions

🔊 Listen to this

A few weeks ago, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presented “Shrek,” the story of an ogre with a big heart and a major need for some quiet time.

This weekend, a younger cast gets their turn to present “Shrek Jr.,” starring Dylan Kohn as Shrek and Kaidance Rodriguez as Fiona.

The performances are presented by The Luzerne Foundation, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets are $15, general admission. Reservations may be made by calling the box office at 570-823-1875. Tickets will also be available at the door.