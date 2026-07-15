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The Dallas Lions Club will hold its 4th annual Frank G Rollman Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 14 , 2026 , at Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas. Registration is at 12:30 p.m., and the tee time is 1:30. Dinner and awards will be held at Appletree Terrace in Dallas.

The Dallas Lions Club, which was established in the Back Mountain in 1950, is celebrating its 76th anniversary this year and has conducted this tournament for the past 15 years. Four years ago, the club wanted to honor one of their most dedicated members in naming the tournament after Frank G Rollman. Frank passed away in 2022. He served the Dallas Lions for over 40 years and won every award possible, including the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, which is the highest award in Lions International. He was also the recipient of the Dallas Lions Club Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Dallas Lions Club Frank G Rollman Memorial Golf Tournament is one of the biggest fundraisers for the club, helping to support over a dozen charities and service organizations including the Back Mountain Food Pantry, Fellowship Church Food Bank, Leader Dog for the Blind, Northeast Sight Services, Misericorida’s Speech and Autism Center and Women with Children Program, Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, Back Mountain Library’s Large Print Books, and many more.

The Dallas Lions Club also awards student scholarships to eligible graduating seniors living within the Dallas School District. This year, they were able to award three $1,000 scholarships.

To play in or support the golf tournament this year, contact Lion Don Berlew at 570-760-6147 or Lion Julie Persing at 570-954-0446 or any Dallas Lions Club member.