Alexandria Dunnion of Scranton was chosen from adult learners across the nation for a $2,500 national scholarship from the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society.

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Luzerne County Community College student Alexandria Dunnion of Scranton has been awarded a $2,500 national scholarship from the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society, one of the nation’s highest honors recognizing outstanding adult learners.

The recognition marks the second time in the past two years that an LCCC student has received the prestigious Alpha Sigma Lambda National Scholarship, highlighting the College’s continued commitment to supporting and empowering adult learners.

“We are incredibly proud of Alexandria and this outstanding national recognition,” said John Yudichak, president of Luzerne County Community College. “Her determination, academic excellence, perseverance, and commitment to serving others exemplify the transformative power of higher education. Alexandria’s story reminds us that education has the power to change lives, strengthen families, and inspire communities.”

For Dunnion, learning she had been selected for the national scholarship came as a complete surprise and represents more than national recognition.

“In a professional sense, it’s another accomplishment that helps me build my future,” Dunnion said. “Given the obstacles I’ve had to overcome, every opportunity matters. On a personal level, I’m incredibly grateful because these scholarships allow me to attend school full-time. As a single mom, my 11-year-old son is my priority, and without scholarships and financial aid, it would have taken me much longer to finish my degree.”

A Human Services major at LCCC’s Scranton Center, Dunnion has earned a 3.94 grade point average while completing 53 credits toward her Associate in Applied Science degree. She is a member of several academic honor societies, including Phi Theta Kappa, Psi Beta, Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society, and Sigma Kappa Delta. She has also received numerous academic awards and scholarships recognizing her leadership and scholastic achievement.

Earlier this year, Dunnion was recognized as an Outstanding Adult Learner by the Luzerne County Council on Adult Higher Education during the organization’s 37th Annual Outstanding Adult Learner Award Reception. The annual award honors adult students who have demonstrated exceptional perseverance, academic success, and service while balancing the responsibilities of work, family, and community.

Her journey to higher education is rooted in resilience and personal transformation.

“My decision to come to LCCC wasn’t just about earning a degree,” Dunnion said. “It was about transforming my life. I had worked very hard on my recovery and on becoming the best mom I could be. When my son started school, I asked myself what the next step was, and I realized it was important for him to see his mom working hard to achieve something that would create a better future for both of us.”

Dunnion has overcome numerous obstacles, including addiction, recovery, financial hardship, limited transportation, and a lack of support.

“There were so many challenges,” she said. “But little by little, day by day, you find ways to overcome them.”

She credits the faculty and staff at Luzerne County Community College for helping her succeed.

“LCCC is an amazing place filled with amazing people who genuinely care about their students and want them to succeed,” Dunnion said. “When I first moved to the area, people told me, ‘Trust us—go to Luzerne.’ They were absolutely right. I can’t imagine choosing anywhere else.”

Balancing academics, work, parenting, and community service has required discipline and determination.

“It’s extremely challenging,” Dunnion said with a smile. “I always joke, ‘Don’t sit down.’ The only time you sit down is to study or write papers. Everything else is about staying organized, planning ahead, and keeping moving.”

She also praised LCCC’s faculty for understanding the realities faced by adult learners.

“If your professors know you’re working hard and life happens, they’ll work with you,” she said. “If your child gets sick or something unexpected comes up, they understand. That support has made a tremendous difference.”

Outside the classroom, Dunnion is deeply committed to community service. She volunteers with youth scouting programs, assists with food distribution at St. Paul’s Food Bank, coordinates holiday meals for homebound residents, and advocates for and provides care to elderly individuals throughout the Scranton area.

Her greatest inspiration continues to be her 11-year-old son.

“He’s been my biggest supporter,” Dunnion said. “He comes with me to my award ceremonies, and he’s always proud. Sometimes when I tell him about another scholarship or award, he just says, ‘Well, of course you did, Mom. You’re Super Mom. You can do anything.’ Hearing that from him means everything.”

Dunnion will graduate from Luzerne County Community College in May 2027 and plans to continue her education toward a bachelor’s degree in social work while beginning her career in the human services field.

“I’m excited to apply everything I’ve learned here and begin helping people,” she said. “That’s why I came back to school.”

For other adults considering college, Dunnion offers a message of encouragement.

“It’s never too late to redefine yourself and become the best version of yourself,” she said. “Whether that’s through college, personal growth, or another path, it’s never too late. Learning is something we should do our entire lives. Sometimes people think two or four years is a long time, but then they look back and realize that time passed anyway. Why not spend it achieving something you’ve always wanted?”