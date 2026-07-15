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The Luzerne County Historical Society (LCHS) announced during its recent annual dinner that longtime leader and advocate Stephen Killian has been named director emeritus. Recognizing his more than 40 years of service, exceptional stewardship, and unwavering dedication to preserving Luzerne County’s history, the Society has also established a Leadership Award in his honor.

The director emeritus title is reserved for individuals whose service has had a transformative and enduring impact on the organization — a distinction that reflects Killian’s exceptional leadership and commitment.

Killian’s leadership has shaped the Society through major transitions, expanded programming, strengthened collections care, and advanced the organization’s mission to preserve and share the region’s rich heritage. He has been a member, director, president, secretary and treasurer of the Luzerne County Historical Society over a 44-year period.

His tenure included significant growth in community engagement, historic preservation initiatives, and organizational stability.

“Stephen’s impact on this organization is immeasurable,” said Will Conyngham, board president. “His commitment to protecting Luzerne County’s history and ensuring its stories are accessible to the public has left a legacy. Naming him director emeritus is a fitting tribute to his years of vision and service.”

During his time with LCHS, Killian played a key role in strengthening the Society’s collections and archives, supporting preservation of historic properties, guiding the organization through leadership transitions and building partnerships across the region.

Killian expressed gratitude for the honor, noting, “It has been one of the great privileges of my life to serve the Luzerne County Historical Society. Our history is a powerful resource, and I am proud of the work we have done — and will continue to do — to preserve it for future generations.”

“I accepted the award not only for myself but also for so many of the board of directors over the last 44 years who have dedicated their hard work for the betterment of the Society.”

The recognition was formally presented at the annual dinner on June 16 at the Greens at IREM, where community members, supporters, and colleagues gathered to celebrate Killian’s contributions.

Carol Lavery, board vice president, announced that there will be an award called the Stephen B. Killian Leadership Award that will be presented to a member of the Luzerne County Historical Society who has demonstrated exceptional and sustained leadership in advancing the Society’s mission.

Recipients may include Board members, volunteers, or staff whose long-term service has significantly strengthened the Society through advocacy, innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence.

Founded in 1858, the Luzerne County Historical Society is one of the oldest historical organizations in the United States. The Society is dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and sharing the history and culture of Luzerne County through its museums, archives, programs, and historic sites.