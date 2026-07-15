Red and green peppers, tomatoes, red onions and herbs added splashes of color to the pasta shells in our test cook’s summery pasta salad.

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“Best pasta salad I ever tasted,” said Mark’s brother Ray, who has a habit of using superlatives when it comes to describing food.

“It’s great for summer,” said Ben, who is married to our niece Brittany.

“It’s the essence of summer,” said our neighbor Mickey, who was another guest at our recent cookout.

“Everything is so fresh,” Mickey’s wife, Chris, added with appreciation.

As for me, I was pleased that people liked the salad I made for the little 4th of July gathering Mark and I hosted. Mark called it “a nice blend of flavors, very simple, but it worked.”

I was especially glad that Mickey and Chris liked it because it was one of the dishes I’d made, knowing they follow meat-free diets. One of them is a vegetarian, and the other tries to be even more strict, so I wanted to have some vegan offerings.

Don’t use a creamy dressing, I reminded myself, because that probably would have some sort of dairy in it.

I decided to play it safe with a vinaigrette made from 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 3 cloves of crushed garlic and 1 tablespoon of hearty brown mustard, all whisked together.

Then I boiled one pound of tiny pasta shells according to the package directions and added grape tomatoes, slices of red onion, red pepper, green pepper, some chickpeas and some minced basil and parsley.

I heard no complaints, unless you want to count it as a complaint that Mark’s first reaction was, “Why did you make such a big bowl of this?”

To which I responded, “Because we’re feeding nine people. Because some of them won’t eat meat, so they’re likely to eat more of this. And besides, there’s nothing wrong with leftovers.”

Actually, it seems Mark had a point. Because we were eating leftover pasta salad for the next three days. Chalk up one for him.

But regular readers may remember the January 2025 Test Kitchen column in which I wrote about having two large mixing bowls full of escarole salad with hot bacon dressing ready when my sister and her family visited. While Mark seemed a little dazed by that quantity, too, we managed to eat every last leaf in one meal.

So chalk that one up for me.