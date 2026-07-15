BACK MOUNTAIN
Trucksville United Methodist Church Free Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, featuring the movie “Amazing Grace,” the inspiring true story of William Wilberforce’s effort to end the transatlantic slave trade. The film tells the story of John Newton, captain of a slave-trading vessel, who wrote the words to one of Christianity’s most beloved hymns. The evening includes hot dogs, hamburgers, and sides along with ice cream sundaes and cookies. Reservations are not necessary but are helpful for planning. Please call 570-696-3897.
Grief Support Group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, has rescheduled its July meeting to 6:30 p.m. July 23. This group is a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas. Participation is free and open to everyone in the community who is in need of support due to a loss. No reservations are required. For more information, contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.
NANTICOKE
Zion United Church of Christ, 40 West Main St., Nanticoke, will hold its Summer Rummage Sale in the church basement from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
43rd Chicken Barbecue at Mt Zion Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Road, Harding, eat-in meals 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 18, with take-out meals available at 4 p.m. Half a chicken, a baked potato, corn on the cob, slaw, a roll, and dessert: $15 for adults. Please call Karen Daniels at 570-885-1650 to reserve tickets. We are also collecting non-perishable food for the food pantry at the West Pittston United Methodist Church, and any new or gently used clothes and toys for children up to 18 years old to be donated to Children & Youth Services in Wilkes-Barre. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the Cosgrove Room of the library. Cost is $10 per person. You can play alone or with teams of up to 6 players. There will be a cash prize for the winning team!! We will also have raffle baskets and light refreshments. For registration and further information, please stop by or call the Library at 570-654-9565. Registration closes on Monday, July 13.
HUNLOCK CREEK
“Intro to En Plein Air” Nature Journaling, sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, July 18 at the Moon Lake Recreation Area in Hunlock Creek. Artist Jo Adang of the Hazleton Art League will guide participants through the art of nature journaling. This event invites attendees to slow down and build a deeper relationship with the landscapes around us. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.
MESHOPPEN
Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Fridays of the month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. With entertainment from Cedar Routes on Aug. 7, Devoted Band on Sept. 18, and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.
STATE PARKS
Bird Walk with Doug Gross, 8:30 to 11:30, Friday, July 17. Meet at the Park Office in Ricketts Glen State Park. Retired PA Game Commission biologist and eBird coordinator Doug Gross will guide us on a bird walk in the woods and shrub lands of Ricketts Glen State Park. We will also practice coding birds for the PA Bird Atlas. Good boots are recommended for walking. Please bring your own bug spray. Registration required at events.dcnr.pa.gov/ricketts_glen_state_park or by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780.
Translating Topo Maps, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Learn how to read land features, determine distance, and access these helpful maps when preparing for your hiking or hunting trip. Materials provided. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information. Park and meet at the Visitor Center in Ricketts Glen State Park.
Nature Story, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Meet at the Amphitheater in Ricketts Glen State Park. Bring your children to the Amphitheater to enjoy a story and participate in an activity, game, or craft. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information.
Lights in the Night: Fireflies, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Have you ever wondered why fireflies flash on summer nights and if all flashes are the same? We will learn all about the firefly’s life cycle and the meaning of the flashes that brighten our summer nights through an interactive game fun for all ages. We will also spend time observing the fireflies around us while learning about conservation concerns and ways we can help protect fireflies. Dress for the outdoors and bring a red light flashlight if you have one. We will have an optional drive up to the hayfields to check out more fireflies. In case of rain, the program will be held indoors. Registration required at events.dcnr.pa.gov/ricketts_glen_state_park or by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780. Meet at the Visitor Center in Ricketts Glen State Park.
GPS and Geocaching, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24. Learn how to use hand-held GPS units and apply those skills at geocaching. Materials provided. Wear shoes for walking in the woods. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information. Park and meet at the Amphitheater in Ricketts Glen State Park.