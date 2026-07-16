Annual event set for July 17, 18, 19

Chris Pivarnik and Mike Zavislak were two of several people working on the onion crew on Wednesday evening, chopping onions to add to the potato pancakes at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish Big Tent Bazaar.

Volunteer Jill Bienias adds some spirits to the Jell-O mix, helping to make Jell-O shots for the tiki bar at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish’s Big Tent Bazaar.

Some of the younger volunteers helped prepare for the Big Tent Bazaar by inflating balls and balloons for the children’s games. From left are: Chryselle Bergey, 8; Nora Jones, 11; Samantha Guesto, 10; Ava Cwalina, 6, and Amara Ortiz, 8.

Volunteers and organizers include, first row: Ruby Krupa, Armando Ortiz, Amara Ortiz, Sophia Tokar, Meredith Bogdon, Patty Tokar, Sandy Bogdon, Jackson Redick, Jax Osborne, Sophia Guesto and Kinsley Holmgren. Second row: Linda Spencer, Mary Werda, Pat Baran, Dorothy Dubick, Rose Ann Dunbar, Riley Bowers, Esther Krupa, Bonnie Costantino, Jennifer Betz-Yoh, Joey Gula, Father Richard Cirba, pastor and honorary chairman, Bethany Santey, Steve Marko, Jackie Marko, Janet Kruzlik, Samantha Guesto, Rachel Wasenda, Nour Jones, Barbara Halesey, Toni Basar, Carol Wilkins, Ann Williams, Elaine Manoski, Chris Pivarnik and Susan Dule. Third row: Ken Spencer, Dave Urbanski, Pam Urbanski, Christine Skiro, Ron Breznay, John Jendrzjewski, Paulette Zavislak, Frank Castrignano, Big Tent Bazaar Chairman, Richard Tokar, Richie Tokar, Bea Dennis, Ann Richards, Cathy Metric, Mia Wasenda, Gabe Metric, Amelia Gawronkiewicz, Theresa Ivan, Alyssa Wasenda, Theresa Andrejko, Sabine Thomas, Donna Sokola, Dominick Costantino Jr., Joan Cunard and Theda Rynkiewicz. Fourth row: Tony Truskoski, Marlene Gluhanick, Jack Wilkins, Andrea Zara, Michelle Gula, Georgette Siedlecki, John Gula, Jack Gula, Darlene Abraham, Ed Siedlecki, Joe Alberola, Steve Dule, Karen Alberola, Matt Redick, Michelle Cicerchia, Frank Sokola, Becky Kreitzer, Jennifer Guesto, Alexis Rupert, Randy Carlo, Joe Halesey, Paul Halesey, Jane Mizerak and Richard Rynkiewicz.

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Early Wednesday evening, a group of young volunteers sat at a picnic table, busy inflating balloons and balls that would be part of the children’s games at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Big Tent Bazaar, set for July 17-19 on the parish grounds in Hanover Township.

“You could get candy.”

“Or fun toys,” they explained, listing prizes for games such as “Kids Wheel” or “Go Fish.”

Of course, church bazaars are famous for their food. What will be good to eat?

“Funnel cakes,” said 10-year-old Samantha Guesto.

“Pierogies,” said 11-year-old Nora Jones.

“Potato pancakes,” said 6-year-old Ava Cwalina. “My dad makes them.”

Indeed, dozens and dozens of helpers have been hard at work for weeks, assembling more than 150 raffle baskets, making sure there will be prizes that range from stuffed animals to Vera Bradley purses to a wagon of cheer, and preparing refreshments.

On Wednesday evening, about a dozen members of “the onion crew” were under an outdoor pavilion, chopping an important ingredient for the ever-popular potato pancakes.

“Then we grind them up smaller and mix them in with the potatoes,” Mike Zavislak said.

“Being outside helps” prevent watery eyes while chopping, he said.

“I could live off onions,” onion fan Chris Pivarnik added as he chopped away.

“We sell them fast,” Pivarnik said of the potato pancakes.

Another popular item, volunteer Jill Bienas said, will be the Jell-O shots at the tiki bar. “They’ll be gone by Saturday,” she predicted as she poured vodka into the mix in the church hall.

Steam was rising from several containers of boiling water in the church kitchen, where Bienas said volunteers planned to make 3,000 shots, using orange, pineapple, black cherry, strawberry and other flavors of Jell-O.

For many volunteers, working at the bazaar is a family tradition.

“I’ll be taking care of Instant Bingo,” Alyssa Cwalina said as her 6-year-old daughter scampered to join other young volunteers in the games area. “My Gram used to do it, and my father.”

“There’s a lot of work beforehand,” said Pat Baran, who helped prepare several kinds of ethnic dishes for the annual event. “It’s worth it.”

“Seeing the crowd of people” enjoying each other’s company at the bazaaar is the best part, Theresa Roebuck of Wilkes-Barre said. “Everybody seems so happy. They come from all over. It doesn’t matter what church they’re from or what religion. Everybody gets along and has a good time together.”

Hours of the Big Tent Bazaar are 6 to 11 p.m. July 17; 5 p.m. to midnight July 18 (preceded by 4 p.m. Mass); and 4 to 10 p.m. July 19 at the parish grounds, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood section of Hanover Township.

Organizers describe the food as their “famous homemade potato pancakes, halushki, clam chowder, wimpies, potato pierogi, farmer’s cheese pierogi, piggies, pulled pork, funnel cakes, homemade baked goods, traveling potato pancake cart and much more.”

Live Entertainment includes Souled Out (Friday), OZ and Pop Star Drive (Saturday), Triple Fret and Lance Thomas Band (Sunday). The Mega Raffle will offer thousands of dollars worth of prizes. And, a specialty beer stand and the full-service tiki bar are also among the attractions. For more information, call 570-823-6242 or visit www.exhc.org.