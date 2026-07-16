Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the summer by having a social lunch meeting on July 12 at the Monsignor Bendik Center in Pittston. Members and guests had a great time conversing and eating great food. Shown from left are, first row: Eileen Kelly, Mary Claire Voveris, Rose Maszeroski, Evelyn Parra, Yvonne Branas, Judy Stodolny, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Beverly Harnen, Camille Stanis, Janet Palladino, Olivia Palladino, Dennis Palladino and Bill Sodnik. Second row: Tony Leitza, Joe Francik, John Kovaleski, Irene Kovaleski, June Supey, Stephen Vitek, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Tom Wierbowski, Cynthia Bialy and Tony Maszeroski. Absent from the photo were Elaine Elko, Ruth Wnuk, Pat Weiksner, Stanley Dicton, and Mary Dicton.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.