<p>Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the summer by having a social lunch meeting on July 12 at the Monsignor Bendik Center in Pittston. Members and guests had a great time conversing and eating great food. Shown from left are, first row: Eileen Kelly, Mary Claire Voveris, Rose Maszeroski, Evelyn Parra, Yvonne Branas, Judy Stodolny, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Beverly Harnen, Camille Stanis, Janet Palladino, Olivia Palladino, Dennis Palladino and Bill Sodnik. Second row: Tony Leitza, Joe Francik, John Kovaleski, Irene Kovaleski, June Supey, Stephen Vitek, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Tom Wierbowski, Cynthia Bialy and Tony Maszeroski. Absent from the photo were Elaine Elko, Ruth Wnuk, Pat Weiksner, Stanley Dicton, and Mary Dicton.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the summer by having a social lunch meeting on July 12 at the Monsignor Bendik Center in Pittston. Members and guests had a great time conversing and eating great food. Shown from left are, first row: Eileen Kelly, Mary Claire Voveris, Rose Maszeroski, Evelyn Parra, Yvonne Branas, Judy Stodolny, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Beverly Harnen, Camille Stanis, Janet Palladino, Olivia Palladino, Dennis Palladino and Bill Sodnik. Second row: Tony Leitza, Joe Francik, John Kovaleski, Irene Kovaleski, June Supey, Stephen Vitek, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Tom Wierbowski, Cynthia Bialy and Tony Maszeroski. Absent from the photo were Elaine Elko, Ruth Wnuk, Pat Weiksner, Stanley Dicton, and Mary Dicton.

Submitted Photo

Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the summer by having a social lunch meeting on July 12 at the Monsignor Bendik Center in Pittston. Members and guests had a great time conversing and eating great food. Shown from left are, first row: Eileen Kelly, Mary Claire Voveris, Rose Maszeroski, Evelyn Parra, Yvonne Branas, Judy Stodolny, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Beverly Harnen, Camille Stanis, Janet Palladino, Olivia Palladino, Dennis Palladino and Bill Sodnik. Second row: Tony Leitza, Joe Francik, John Kovaleski, Irene Kovaleski, June Supey, Stephen Vitek, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Tom Wierbowski, Cynthia Bialy and Tony Maszeroski. Absent from the photo were Elaine Elko, Ruth Wnuk, Pat Weiksner, Stanley Dicton, and Mary Dicton.