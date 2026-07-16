🔊 Listen to this

The Arcadia Chorale chamber choir will hold auditions for the 2026-2027 concert season on Thursday, July 23 & Wednesday, July 29.

The Chorale has openings in all voice sections for the upcoming season, which will be led by guest directors, Dr. Rick Hoffenberg of Marywood University, and Dr. Joshua Harper of Wilkes University.

Auditions will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton from 7 to 9 p.m. Singers should plan approximately 30 minutes for their audition.

Auditionees are required to sing a prepared solo or choral selection, demonstrate sight-reading ability, and vocalize in warm-ups to determine range and vocal quality. Singers should also be prepared to discuss previous vocal/choral experiences and current scheduling availability.

The Chorale’s upcoming season includes a Fall Concert (October); Holiday Concert (December); annual Messiah Sing-along (December); Bach Festival (March); Spring Concert (May); and Summer Sing (June). Accepted singers will be given a full season schedule at the first rehearsal on Aug. 24.

Learn more about the Chorale online at arcadiachorale.org or by following the Chorale on Facebook and Instagram. For more information and to schedule an audition, please contact the Chorale via email at contact@arcadiachorale.org or call (570) 871-0350.