Shown are the association’s officers and honorees who attended the dinner in person. From left are, seated: Atty. Kimberly D. Borland; Atty. Ruth S. Borland; Atty. Qiana Murphy Lehman, bar president; Atty. Michael I. Butera; Atty. Erik N. Dingle; and Atty. Harry P. Mattern, Esq. Standing: Atty. C. David Pedri, vice president; Hon. Joseph J. Carmody, Ret.; Atty. Allan E. Brown; Atty. Richard J. Marusak; Atty. Joseph G. Albert; Atty. Ralph J. Johnston Jr.; Atty. Joseph F. Iracki, Esq.; and Atty. Joe Burke, treasurer and secretary.

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In the spirit of the nation’s semiquincentennial, the judges and lawyers of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the Bar Association of Luzerne County held a dinner to celebrate the 250th Anniversary.

During the celebration, the group honored 15 lawyers who were admitted to the bar in 1976, when the country was celebrating its bicentennial.

These lawyers included husband and wife attorneys, Kimberly D. Borland, Esq. and Ruth S. Borland, Esq.; Joseph G. Albert, Esq.; Allan E. Brown, Esq.; Michael I. Butera, Esq.; Hon. Joseph J. Carmody (Ret.); Erik N. Dingle, Esq.; Terrance J. Herron, Esq.; Alan S. Hollander, Esq.; Joseph F. Iracki, Esq.; Ralph J. Johnston Jr., Esq.; Robert E. Marsh Jr., Esq.; Richard J. Marusak, Esq.; Harry P. Mattern, Esq. and E. Paula T. Quinn, Esq.