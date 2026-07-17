The Greater Pittston Chamber Women’s Network is hosting a drive to collect backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene products to donate to the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area school districts.
The public is invited to drop off donations by Aug. 12 at the Greater Pittston Chamber office, 104 Kennedy Blvd. in Pittston, during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Suggested items include backpacks, pens, pencils, pencil cases, folders, notebooks, highlighters, colored pencils, markers, crayons, pencil sharpeners, and glue sticks for school.
Suggested hygiene products include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand sanitizer, tissues, deodorant, barrettes/hair ties, lip balm, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, and brushes.
Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase items still needed.
For information, call 570-655-1424 or email info@pittstonchamber.org/.