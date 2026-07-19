Monsignor David Tressler conducted a beautiful, commemorative Mass at Saint Ignatius Church in Kingston last week for America’s 250th birthday.

Mike and Oscar were honored to be guests at the 50th anniversary party for Rick and Nancy Mebane. The photo area by 570 Events captured many special moments at the Westmoreland Club.

Congratulations to Rick and Nancy Mebane of Dallas, who recently celebrated their 50-year anniversary at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

Flags and decorations filled Saint Ignatius Church in Kingston last weekend as the congregation celebrated America’s milestone birthday.

The church ambo is a focal point of any religious service, and America 250 decorations added to its grandeur last weekend at Saint Ignatius Church in Kingston.

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Sometimes I don’t know where to begin.

The summer has been full, filled with activities, short trips, and memory-making events.

Two events from last weekend that will stick in my mind for the rest of the season were the golden anniversary of two friends at the Westmoreland Club and a special Mass in celebration of America’s 250th birthday at St. Ignatius Church in Kingston.

The Mass at St. Ignatius was planned by Monsignor David Tressler with the help of the pastoral council, music leaders, and other parishioners.

It was an outstanding display of patriotism — from the musical selections like “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful” to the flag displays, decorations, and the presence of veterans.

Upon leaving Mass, parishioners were invited to get food from food trucks lining North Maple Avenue, then eat and socialize in the downstairs Conlan Hall.

Kudos to Monsignor Tressler and all who organized this epic affair. As soon as Oscar and I walked into the church, it was clear it was going to be an extraordinary service.

It truly felt like a celebration for America and the community all at once.

The night before, we were guests at Rick and Nancy Mebane’s 50th wedding anniversary party at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

I can’t tell you how honored we were to spend this special time with the couple.

The two began dating around the time of the 1972 Hurricane Agnes flood in the Wyoming Valley, and Rick got emotional recounting the night the two met.

Members of their wedding party were in attendance, and their son, his girlfriend, and others performed with various instruments as a surprise.

I always think it’s meaningful that milestone moments like this bring people together and remind us of what’s important.

While careers and goals matter, family and close friends are what’s most important.

Rick and Nancy created a strong foundation for their son and have made an impact on the more than 75 people in attendance last week, any of whom I spoke with raved about the kindness of the couple.

And let’s face it: in this day and age, we don’t see couples celebrating golden anniversaries.

May we all be so fortunate to spend so many great years with people we care about.

As expected, the food at the Westmoreland Club — salmon, chicken francese, lasagna, and more — was exquisite.

The chocolate and vanilla wedding cake was delicious, as was the ice cream station, which was a lovely addition to the evening.

Congratulations to Rick and Nancy on this marvelous milestone!

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.