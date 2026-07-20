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Hemorrhoids can be uncomfortable for people to talk about, but they’re more uncomfortable to endure without treatment.

Hemorrhoids are swollen, irritated veins around the anus and the lowest part of the rectum, and there are three types.

Internal hemorrhoids are inside the rectum and are usually painless. The only symptom they might cause is bright red blood on the toilet paper or in the toilet after a bowel movement. Sometimes, a bump may also protrude from the anal opening.

External hemorrhoids form under the skin around the anus. They may look like a pink or purple lump. Depending on severity, they may cause symptoms that include itching around the anus, bleeding, pain or discomfort, and swelling.

Sometimes, a blood clot forms in an external hemorrhoid. That can cause severe pain, swelling or a hard lump, and this condition requires medical treatment.

Prolapsed hemorrhoids form inside the anus and protrude out. Symptoms include a painless lump near the anus, itching, mucus, and bright red bleeding after a bowel movement.

In general, hemorrhoids are caused by excessive pressure or straining that makes the veins in the anus and lower rectum stretch and swell.

Specific common causes of hemorrhoids include straining during bowel movements, pregnancy, sitting on the toilet for long periods, chronic constipation or diarrhea, lack of dietary fiber, being overweight, and frequently lifting heavy objects or weights.

Understanding the causes of hemorrhoids can help you make informed decisions to prevent and manage them. If you’re experiencing symptoms, it’s time to start a conversation with your doctor, who can help you find the right course of treatment.

Most people find relief for mild to moderate hemorrhoids in about a week with home treatments and lifestyle adjustments.

Eating more fiber-rich foods softens your stool, making it easier to excrete. Less straining and constipation reduce your risk for hemorrhoids. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are good sources of fiber, but be sure to add fiber to your diet slowly to avoid issues with gas. Staying hydrated also helps keep your stools from hardening.

Avoid straining on the toilet by relaxing and letting nature take its course. Establishing a regular bowel movement habit can also help reduce straining, and stool softeners can help prevent constipation.

Hemorrhoid cream like hydrocortisone is available by prescription and over the counter and can help relieve itching, burning and inflammation. Your provider might recommend a specific cream based on your type and severity of hemorrhoids.

Gently patting yourself with wet wipes or toilet paper with lotion can help you clean up after a bowel movement without the irritation that can come with excessive rubbing or cleaning with traditional toilet paper.

A sitz bath can help relax your sphincter, reduce hemorrhoid symptoms and promote healing. To draw a sitz bath, fill your tub with a few inches of warm water and soak for 10 to 20 minutes. Epsom salt may also help with relief.

If your hemorrhoids are serious and don’t improve with home treatments, your doctor might recommend minimally invasive procedures or surgery to remove them.

See your healthcare provider as soon as possible if you have any of the following symptoms:

· Excessive or persistent rectal bleeding after using the bathroom

· Severe pain or discomfort in your rectum or anus

· Lack of relief from over-the-counter treatments

· Maroon or black stools, which may indicate internal bleeding from serious conditions like Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer or anal cancer

If rectal bleeding won’t stop, or you feel faint or dizzy, call 911 to get to your nearest emergency room.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.