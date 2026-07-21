Members of St. John’s class of 1976 celebrated their 50th reunion on Saturday, June 6, by attending a Mass at St. John’s, followed by a celebration at the Red Mill, Pittston. The event held a special significance for the group, since it took place exactly 50 years to the date of their graduation in 1976. This was also the last graduating class from St. John the Evangelist High School before being renamed Seton Catholic High School. Members of the Class of 1976 who attended the event are, from left, first row: Margi Gavigan Isenman, Karen DeMark Foglia, and Mary Rose Salerno; Second row: Carol Olson Kuplen, Michael Lello, Leslie Madigan Butler, Patty Smith Crawford, and Judy Berrettini; Third row: Janice Mecadon, Gloria Anzalone, Rosemary Bilbow Manbachi, Michele Gilroy Ebeling, and Diane Graziosi; Fourth row: James ‘Jay’ Delaney Sr., Sue Brown, Jackie Berto Scalzo, Maureen Walsh, and Michael Gilhooley; Fifth row: Mary Catherine Gilmartin Dabbieri and Dorothy DeLuca Stella; Sixth row: John Novak, Marty Musto, Jim Rooney, and Bob Nolan; Seventh row: Jeff Filippelli. Also attending were Sharon Manganiello Weaver, Cathy Pace Morgan, and Mary Alice Wagner.
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