Families are invited to spend some quality time with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang this holiday season when ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ comes to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, as part of the M&T Bank Family Series.

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. Audience members will join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season.

An exclusive pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, and tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24. Prices start at $26. A limited number of Charlie Brown Christmas Meet & Greet Packages start at $96 and are only available online.

Tickets can be purchased at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The box office can also be reached at 570-826-1100.