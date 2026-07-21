Visitors will meet ‘Betsy Ross,’ ‘Polly Cooper’

Members of the Shawnee Time Travelers local history troupe will share information about life in the 1700s on Aug. 1 during a library event that features storytime and crafts for children.

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In Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday, the Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA), Luzerne County, will present The Shawnee Time Travelers at the Plymouth Public Library, 107 West Main Street, Plymouth, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The Shawnee Time Travelers is a local history troupe affiliated with the Plymouth Historical Society and the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association in Plymouth. Members dress in period clothing to portray historical figures from our country’s past.

On Aug. 1, the group will portray two characters from the Revolutionary period, Betsy Ross and Polly Cooper of the Oneida Indian Nation. Their presentations will be followed by a storytime and crafts conducted by the Luzerne County Chapter of KSLA. There will also be a free book giveaway to the first 50 children participating. The books will be biographies and books of the time.

Please call the library at 570-779-4775 to reserve your spot.

The goal of KSLA Luzerne County is to promote and foster literacy throughout Luzerne County. It is a professional organization with membership open to anyone who is interested in these goals. We can be contacted at KSLALuzerneCounty@gmail.com. Or if you are interested in becoming a member, log on to ksla.wildapricot.org for membership.