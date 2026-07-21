🔊 Listen to this

REVIEW

“The Shampoo Effect”

By: Jenny Jackson

Rating: 4/5

This summer novel follows Jenny Jackson’s debut novel, “Pineapple Street,” which became a NY Times best seller. “The Shampoo Effect” is a sharp, funny commentary on millennial parenting. It includes messy realities of adult relationships among a group of longtime friends who have not totally mastered growing up yet.

Caroline Lash arrives in a coastal Massachusetts town for an 18-month writing residency. She is staying in a quaint seaside cottage, hoping to make her own way as a writer rather than be compared to her mother, a famous novelist. She has two chance encounters with Van Whittaker, an environmental scientist, and is immediately drawn to him. He is the first guy who makes her feel completely herself. This ideal relationship gets thrown a curveball that changes everything.

Van, age 34, has a group of friends who have been close since high school. Two of the women, Augusta and Fran, are transformed by motherhood but not overwhelmed by it. The group enjoys late-night parties and is not resistant to getting a little aid from alcohol and weed gummies. They are not very welcoming to Caroline, and she has a difficult time fitting in with this group.

Bailey is single and just happens to be Van’s high school love. She is self-aware and emotionally honest. She and Van have been on and off lovers through the years, so when she announces the unexpected news that she is pregnant, she quickly explains that it is Van’s baby from a time together prior to Caroline’s arrival. This news causes major changes not only for Van, Bailey, and Caroline but also for the entire group.

Van chooses to be with Bailey and the baby, leaving Caroline heartbroken. Disillusioned, she writes a short story published in the New Yorker about a modern young group of families that is based on Van’s friends. For some reason, she naively thought if she just changed their names, they wouldn’t recognize themselves. She was wrong! They considered it a major betrayal. As a result, however, closely guarded secrets were revealed, and marriage issues were ignited, forcing the group to look at their lives and make some positive changes. I think this is considered the “shampoo effect.”

The epilogue provides readers with a satisfying conclusion.

It was difficult for me to relate to the lifestyles of the young parents. I’m sure that is due to my senior status. It is still an entertaining summer read.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.