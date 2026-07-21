A “pistachio coffee cake” adapted from a terrific recipe sent to us from a woman MT interviewed for a (non-test kitchen) story.

The ingredients for a pistachio cake made from scratch. You can simplify it by using a box of yellow cake mix. I included recipes for both versions.

I opted to bake the cake from scratch, with pudding mix added, rather than use a box of yellow cake mix. It made a very fluffy finished dessert, but seemed to dilute the pistachio flavor a bit.

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In May, my fellow test cook Mary Therese wrote a story about Rose Gregor, who defied the odds of age by getting a knee replacement a few months shy of turning 100. MT snapped a photo of the vibrant, smiling Rose, preparing to cut a slice of pistachio cake she had baked, and, like most women of her generation, she insisted MT take a sizable slab with her when she left.

Which meant I got a taste, too, and I almost instantly urged MT to get the recipe. Rose mailed it on one of those 3-by-5 cards so common in kitchens in my youth, along with a note thanking her “for the beautiful story,” and we briefly talked about who should try to recreate it. I was happy, even eager to, but wanted to make one change.

Rose started with a box of yellow cake mix, adding a package of pistachio pudding and altering the rest of the ingredients accordingly. I rarely use box mixes — astute readers may remember I did opt for one when I made a Black Forest cake in 2021 for my brother Jay’s birthday, but that was to save time on a cake that requires a good bit of work even after the baking is done. Last month, I baked a yellow cake from scratch for an American Flag cake.

Alas, finding a recipe online for a yellow cake mix from scratch and with a box of pudding proved harder than I expected. Nearly all of them defaulted to starting with a box mix. I finally came upon the one below and gave it a try —though I had no “butter flavor shortening,” and opted to replace two tablespoons of regular shortening with butter.

MT and I both agreed it was tasty, but that it was different from the cake Rose had provided. Neither of us could put a finger on it, other than hers seemed a tad denser and boasted a stronger pistachio flavor. I will likely someday bake it with the box mix to make a better comparison.

In the meantime, MT took some of the pistachio cake I baked to the newsroom, where some coworkers had tasted and enjoyed Rose’s cake in May.

“I’m not going to compare the cake to anyone else’s,” said reporter Jen Learn Andes. “This was delicious and not ridiculously sweet, just sweet enough. The texture reminds me of sponge cake. If somebody wanted it to be sweeter, they could put another layer of the topping inside it.”

Actually, there was one layer of topping inside, as the directions require, but it seemed to have become so diffuse amid the fluffy batter that it almost disappeared.

“I liked it a lot,” reporter Margaret Roarty said, comparing the sweetness level to “more like a bread than a cake, not in a bad way.” She especially liked the topping.

“It had a perfect amount of nuttiness,” said intern Cate Griffin. “The cake was very soft, and had a good amount of pistachio flavor.”

Proving that people have taste preferences, page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, “For me, the pistachio flavor was a little too subtle.” And while the cake was “good and soft,” she found it “a little on the dry side” and felt icing in place of topping “would have helped.” However, she added, “I did eat the whole piece, so I didn’t dislike it.”

I suspect I overbaked the cake, which may account for a sense of dryness. A toothpick came out clean at one point but it had been so liquidy earlier that I kept it in at least 5 to 10 minutes longer.

“I thought it was excellent,” said news editor Liz Baumeister. “Very different in a good way.” Noting she had never had pistachio cake before, she called it “a fun, summer dessert” and liked its green tint.

“I think he did a very good job,” executive editor Jake Higgins said, singling out “the topping with the chopped pistachios” as “a nice addition.”

At home, MT took a small slice to her mom and reported back that she liked it very much. Neighbor Roger stopped by and I offered a piece, which he found “very good.” He joked that we could call him Goldilocks because he found the amount of pistachio flavor “just right, subtle, but in a good way.” He particularly liked the topping, and I agree. It’s good enough to use as a finish to many dessert dishes, baked or not.

Below are the box-mix recipe from Rose and a from-scratch recipe from food.com “SweetsLady.”

Thanks, Rose, and

Dobru chut!

Pistachio Coffee Cake

Topping:

1 cup chopped pistachios

1 teaspoon cinnamon

⅓ cup sugar.

Batter, from a box mix:

1 yellow cake mix

1 package pistachio pudding mix

½ pint (1 cup) sour cream

4 eggs, beaten

½ cup butter-flavored oil, or ¼ cup each oil and butter.

Batter, from scratch (the one I made):

3 1⁄2 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

1 (3 1/2 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding

6 tablespoons butter, softened

6 tablespoons butter-flavor shortening

1 1⁄2 cups milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup sour cream

4 eggs

Heat oven to 350°. Generously grease and flour a 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

Mix the topping ingredients in a bowl (or chop the nuts in a food processor, then pulse in the cinnamon and sugar) and set aside.

To make the batter from scratch, as I did, cream together butter, shortening, sugar, and pudding. Add eggs one at a time. Add sour cream and vanilla. Mix well.

Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt.

Starting and finishing with the flour mixture, alternately add flour mixture and milk to the butter mixture, beating until mixed in each time, then mix until blended.

Pour half the batter into the pan and sprinkle half the topping onto it. Pour the remaining batter into the pan, then sprinkle the remaining topping over it. Bake for 40-50 minutes, checking periodically after about 35 minutes for doneness and topping color. If it starts to get dark, cover with foil.

To make the batter with a box cake, mix all ingredients until well blended, then pour into the pan in two layers with half the topping on the first layer. Bake 45-60 minutes, periodically checking after about 35 minutes.