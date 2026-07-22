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WILKES-BARRE — Nationally touring comedian and King’s College alumnus Zack Hammond will return to downtown Wilkes-Barre to headline a night of comedy at The Burnt Norton on Saturday , July 25 . The show will feature some of the region’s top comedic talent, with Angelia Petrillo hosting the evening.

Petrillo, a local comedian, producer, and the creative force behind The Burnt Norton’s monthly comedy nights, continues to bring nationally recognized performers and rising regional talent to the downtown Wilkes-Barre arts and entertainment scene.

Hammond, who has built a reputation for his intelligent and dark style of comedy, has performed everywhere from theaters and comedy clubs to fire halls and pizza shops, bringing his unique brand of humor wherever audiences are ready to laugh. The King’s College graduate has participated in several major comedy festivals, including the Cinder Block Comedy Festival in Brooklyn, the Baltimore Comedy Festival, and the Meadowlands Comedy Festival. He also competed in the Devil Cup Comedy Competition on Long Island and was the first-place winner of NEPA Scene’s inaugural “Got Talent” competition.

Hammond has released four comedy albums, including “Sorrow Tree,” “Appalling,” “Utilitarian,” and “…Because I’m Considerate.” His first comedy special, “Welfare in Disguise,” was released in 2023.

Joining Hammond for the evening will be a lineup of talented comedians from across the region, including Sam Grim, winner of Lehigh Valley’s Best Comedian, Eric Camp, a comedian from Upstate New York, and Joey B. Donuts, an up-and-coming comedian from Scranton.

The show will take place at The Burnt Norton, a downtown Wilkes-Barre venue known for its

lounge seating, tapas, cocktails, and rotating weekend special menu. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Group rates are available, and college students can purchase tickets for $10 by presenting a valid student ID at the door.

For tickets and information, visit The Burnt Norton’s social media pages or contact the venue.