Free concert is set for Aug. 20 in SCC

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the West Point Band is traveling across the country, honoring its rich musical heritage through a series of concerts.

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The West Point Band will present a free concert in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The performance will honor America’s rich musical heritage and the connection between music and the American story. The concert features patriotic classics such as “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” alongside Broadway favorites and beloved sing-alongs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The West Point Band will trace the musical history of America, from the vital role of music in the American Revolution, through the sounds of Tin Pan Alley and early 20th-century popular music, to the folk, bluegrass, and country traditions rooted in Appalachia. And of course, no concert is complete without a rousing Sousa march or two.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities. For West Point Band concert information and updates, visit www.westpointband.com.

The West Pont Band free concert is sponsored by Gentex Corporation and LT Verrastro and supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

Tickets are available as of July 21. They are free to the public and are required for admission.

Convenience charges may apply when ordering online or by phone. There is a limit of four (4) tickets per household. Tickets can be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For additional information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.