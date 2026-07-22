Dr. Jay Bannon and Tracy Bannon are two of the award recipients to be honored at the July 31 celebration.

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The Sisters of IHM (Immaculate Heart of Mary) invite the community to their 2026 Sisters Celebration on Friday, July 31, at Nazareth Hall, Marywood University. The Celebration will honor the IHM spirit and support the retired IHM Sisters.

Even though they no longer minister at specific sites, the retired Sisters continue to live the “IHM Spirit” with unwavering dedication — praying for those who need help. They follow the Congregation’s Direction Statement, engaging in actions that reflect on God’s unconditional love for all creation and the transformation of the world.

The celebration will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program. A key part of the program is the presentation of the Spirit of IHM Awards to several exceptional individuals: Dr. Jay Bannon, Tracy Bannon, and Teddy Michel. Guests will also hear from IHM leaders and from the retired IHM Sisters.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person, with all proceeds helping with the care of the retired IHM Sisters. In addition to attending the event, individuals can honor a Sister, an award recipient, or a loved one by becoming an event sponsor. Sponsorships start at $25.

“Many individuals choose to honor a Sister who taught them in school and made an impact on their life or the lives of their family,” said Sister Ann Monica Bubser, IHM, Director of Development for the IHM Sisters. For further information on attendance or sponsorship, go to sistersofihm.org/2026-ihm-sisters-celebration or call 570-346-5431.

The event is hosted by the Sisters of IHM Foundation, established in 2013 to support retired IHM Sisters who require varying levels of care. “Costs are rising exponentially, and we rely on your generosity to help the Sisters care for the women who gave their lives in service, asking for nothing in return,” said Ann Rink, president of the Foundation Board. “This celebration is a chance to honor them and hear the stories of those who embody the IHM mission.”

About the Award Recipients

Dr. Joseph P. Bannon and Tracy Bannon exemplify the spirit of the IHM Sisters through their lifelong commitment to faith, service, and community. Dr. Bannon is a distinguished surgeon, educator, and leader whose career has advanced patient care and medical education throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, while Tracy has devoted herself to serving children, families, and those most in need through her work with schools, nonprofits, and community organizations.

As Director of the Ignatian Volunteer Corps of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Teddy Michel inspires adults age 50 and older to put their faith into action through service with local nonprofits.