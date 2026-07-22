Because 2.5 hours were not enough

Exhaust clouds billow from the stacks at Talen Energy’s Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, reflecting in the lake at Susquehanna Riverlands on a sunny Monday morning, July 20, 2026.

Two belted kingfishers zip across the surface of the lake Monday morning, July 20, 2026, at Susquehanna Riverlands.

A wood duck perches on a fallen tree branch over the canal at Susquehanna Riverlands on Monday morning, July 20, 2026.

🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — I decided to explore a local birding hotspot on Monday morning that I’ve never been to before: Susquehanna Riverlands.

Owned and maintained by Talen Energy, the park is across Route 11 from the company’s Susquehanna Steam Electric Station. It spans 1,200 acres along the Susquehanna River and hosts over 230 bird species, according to the Susquehanna Greenway website. It is designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society.

Although I spent over two-and-a-half hours there on Monday and counted over 35 bird species, I barely scratched the surface of all the property has to offer. I focused my visit on Lake Tookawhile and the historic North Branch Canal — an easy walk along a wide, gravel pathway on both sides of the canal.

I hope to go back soon to explore the half-mile Beaver Trail and the 2.8-mile Susquehanna Riverlands Loop. Visitors can also access the 12.5-mile Susquehanna Warrior Trail, which, from there, heads north toward Shickshinny.

As I sat on a bench overlooking the lake, I tried to separate in my mind the diverse assortment of noises coming from all directions.

Highway traffic.

The buzzing of insects.

The deep hum of a mower cutting grass.

Children’s laughter.

Frequent booms coming from the power plant.

A barking dog.

And the sound I was trying to focus on: birds singing from the treetops.

I contemplated which word would best describe this odd mix: symphony or cacophony.

I still can’t decide.

Then another sound caught my attention: a splash off to my left. I turned to see a belted kingfisher rise from the surface of the water with a fish in its beak.

Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes belted kingfishers as “ragged-crested birds” with “a powdery blue-gray” color. Males have one blue band across a white breast, and females have a blue band and a chestnut band.

“With its top-heavy physique, energetic flight, and piercing rattle, the Belted Kingfisher seems to have an air of self-importance as it patrols up and down rivers and shorelines,” according to Cornell. “It nests in burrows along earthen banks and feeds almost entirely on aquatic prey, diving to catch fish and crayfish with its heavy, straight bill.”

I always love seeing — and hearing — kingfishers, and getting to see one catch a fish is an added treat.

Another sound that caught my attention while walking along the canal was the harsh squawks of a pair of green herons that exploded into flight as I approached. They seemed to chase each other in dance, circling the lake once before flying off into the distance.

Green Herons are stocky, crow-sized water birds with long, sharp bills.

According to Cornell, they “stand motionless at the water’s edge as they hunt for fish and amphibians. They typically stand on vegetation or solid ground, and they don’t wade as often as larger herons. In flight, these compact herons can look ungainly, often partially uncrooking their necks to give a front-heavy appearance.”

The waterfowl I observed most during Monday’s adventure were wood ducks, at varying ages and stages of development, from a lone fuzzy duckling to almost fully grown juveniles to adults.

“These birds,” according to Cornell, “live in wooded swamps, where they nest in holes in trees or in nest boxes put up around lake margins. They are one of the few duck species equipped with strong claws that can grip bark and perch on branches. … They pick their way around vegetation growing out of the water or stand on tree branches or logs along the shorelines.”

I also saw and heard a lot of American robins and gray catbirds, both of which are abundant this time of year at pretty much any local nature area, but are still fun to watch.

My two-and-a-half hours at Susquehanna Riverlands went fast, and I could hardly believe I’d spent that much time there when I looked at my watch as I headed back to the parking lot. I felt a little like a child needing to leave the playground too soon, but alas, adult responsibilities awaited at home and in the office.

So stay tuned (hopefully) for Susquehanna Riverlands Adventure II!

Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.