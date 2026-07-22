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Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Summer Fest, 5 to 10 p.m. July 24-25 on the church grounds at Lake Silkworth, 2011 State Route 29. Tent-covered event features an indoor flea market, festival games, a homemade picnic and Polish/ethnic foods. Music provided by Kartune on Friday and Popstar Drive on Saturday.

St. Al’s Church Bazaar at the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine, 6 to 10 p.m. July 30; 6 to 11 p.m. July 31, and 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 1 on the grounds of St. Aloysius Church, 143 West Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Picnic foods include sausage and peppers, potato pancakes, halushki, and pizza. There are games for all ages, bingo and a flea market. Live music by Triple Fret on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Strawberry Jam on Saturday.

Summerfest at Our Lady of Victory Church, Tannersville, 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 2. We will have a preview of the Tricky Tray items from 4 to 7 p.m. July 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25 and from 11:30 to 2 p.m. July 26. Summerfest also includes homemade food, used book sale, mystery packages and a dinner, either sit-down or take-out. Admission and parking are free. The church is located at 327 Cherry Lane, Tannersville. Any questions, contact the Rev. Richard E. Czachor at victory2@td.net

Gate of Heaven and Our Lady of Victory combined parishes picnic, noon Aug. 2 at Gate of Heaven Parish Center in Dallas, with hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages provided. Those attending are requested to bring a covered dish.

Communion of Saints Parish Summer Fest ‘26, on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Church, corner of Church and Broad streets in Pittston, 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. Featured entertainment includes “Smoke in Mirrors” on Thursday, “Bugeye McGuire” on Friday, and “Flaxy Morgan” on Saturday. A variety of foods will be available for purchase. Games of chance, big basket raffle, cash bingo, children’s games, and other raffles will be available in the Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center (former Seton Catholic High School auditorium), and food and entertainment will be on the church grounds.

St. John the Baptist Church Bazaar, Aug. 7-9 on the parish grounds, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with thousands of homemade pierogies (frozen orders available), traditional festival foods and games, more than 50 theme baskets and live music. Bazaar hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment by John Stevens’ Doubleshot 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; by The Legends Oldies Band 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and by DJ Rob Sax from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. We make our own potato pancake batter, haluski noodles, pierogies, clam chowder, rice pudding, desserts and more. We even peel and cut our own French Fries.

127th annual Madonna del Monte and Saints of Cilento Festival, at 4th and Seybert streets, Hazleton, 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7; 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8 with ethnic foods, tricky trays, kids games and adult beverages. Entertainment on Friday by Jim Cerminaro singing Italian favorites, 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday entertainment by KARTUNE from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 9, recitation of the rosary will precede the 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by a procession of the Cinti in honor of Our Lady. Benediction will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, and a pasta dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall.

Italian Festival in honor of St. Rocco, Aug. 7-9 at St. Rocco’s Church, 122 Kurtz St., Dunmore, with food, games and live entertainment. Friday will feature the Dunmore High School Marching Units and Cheerleaders at 6 p.m. and the band Picture Perfect at 7 p.m.; Saturday will feature the Holy Cross High School Cheerleaders at 6 p.m. and the band Popstar Drive at 7 p.m.; Sunday will feature a Feast Day Mass at noon, followed by a procession with statues at 1 p.m., Vinsko entertainment at 2:30 p.m., the Luongo Brothers Band at 6 p.m, fireworks display at 9 p.m. and raffle drawings at 9:30 p.m.