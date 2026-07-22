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PITTSTON — St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., will host its 29th Annual Flea Market & Food Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Activities are outside and inside the lower-level church hall.

This year’s flea market has some unique items, including a sizable museum-like collection of antique typewriters. Other finds include toys, housewares, furniture, home furnishings, decorations, purses, linens, jewelry, books, craft and sewing supplies, and more.

This year’s take-out dinner features spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, bread, and a fruit cup. It is offered Sunday only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the cost is $14 for adults or $7 for children under 12. Tickets are available in the hall; no need to pre-order.

An indoor food bar features Carpatho-Rusyn specialties: holupki, known locally as “piggies” and ready to eat or as piggie packs to go; homemade potato cheese pierogi, farmer’s cheese pierogi; halushki (noodles and cabbage); and ethnic food samplers. Many of the items have options to take out to heat and eat later. For convenience, visitors may bring their own containers for the servers to fill. The menu also includes: Wimpies, chicken wings by the dozen, chicken bites sold by the pound, pasta salad, and beverages.

Outdoor food tents feature grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sausage and peppers, and a big favorite, potato pancakes. The baked goods tent is everything homemade, Saturday only.

For information, visit stmichaelsbyzantine.com.