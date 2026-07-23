GREATER PITTSTON AREA
St. Michael the Archangel flea market, dinner and food fest, Aug. 1-2, featuring a spaghetti dinner with sausage and meatballs along with traditional Carpatho-Rusyn specialties, including piggies. Flea market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at the church hall, 205 N. Main St., Pittston.
Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.
Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, contact the parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
Wyoming Valley Chapter of The Embroiderers’ Guild of America public stitch-in, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25, at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Twp. The public is invited to bring something to stitch along or stop by and see what folks are working on.
Brooks Estates Travelers will host a trip to Amish Country on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The bus will leave from the Brooks Estate Community Center, 402 Pollock Drive, Jenkins Township, at 8 a.m. Cost of $115 covers smorgasbord and a comedy show at Bird in Hand Restaurant and stage, plus transportation, tax, and gratuity. For info, call Marion at 570-881-4943.
Summer Shrimp Boil Feast, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 East Main St., Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. Includes extra-large shrimp, smoky pork sausage, local, new potatoes, and freshly picked corn on the cob. all prepared in a broth of Old Bay, herbs, and seasonings. Preorders may be placed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 through 20 by calling 570-825-6540; walk-ins are welcome. Eat in or take out is available. $18 per serving
HARVEYS LAKE
Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, featuring jazz and American favorites, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your own boats and register for free at NEPAPHIL.org or rent a kayak and arrange a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert, through Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak, with a link available on the Philharmonic website.
HUNLOCK CREEK
Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.
PLYMOUTH
Clothing and Book Sale at Sts. Peter and Paul United Church of Christ, 20 Nottingham St., Plymouth, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 1. Puzzles, CDs, DVDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes, records, and albums also will be available.
Plymouth Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet 1 to 4 p.m. July 27 at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow Streets, Plymouth. Yearly dues are being accepted.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
“Moth Magic” at Lackawanna State Park, July 25, sponsored by North Branch Land Trust in partnership with Pennsylvania DCNR’s Environmental Education Specialist, Tony DeSantis, highlighted by attracting nocturnal moths using UV lighting. To sign up, see nblt.org/events.
MOUNTAIN TOP
Mountain Top Social Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. July 28 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. An Ice Cream Social will take place on the 28th. All Bus trips are open to the public, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, Trip Coordinator 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, president, 347-397-8356.
Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.
NANTICOKE
An eat-in/take-out Chicken BBQ Dinner will be held at St. Faustina Grove, rear 145 Old Newport St., Nanticoke, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The meal includes a half chicken, potato, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert. The cost is $15. Order forms may be found at www.nanticokecatholic.com, or you may purchase a ticket at the parish office.