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​ Everyone, as they start to age and look at the future, begins to have polarizing views as to whether they would be open to spending their post “Golden Years” in either an assisted living facility or a nursing home, if need be. My mother always said she wanted to pass on before it ever actually came to that decision.

While half of the world seemingly ventured out this past weekend to see the global phenomenon “The Odyssey,” as I am no longer a fan of huge crowds, I decided to stay home on my worn-out, springy couch and stream the latest psychological thriller “The Home.”

It stars SNL alum Pete Davidson (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”) as Max, a rebellious 30-year-old with a checkered past who is forced by law to serve four months of community service by working as an acting custodian in a local nursing home. Should be a walk in the park, right?

Very quickly, Max catches on that the facility he now calls home is filled with countless dark secrets and mysteries that begin to plague him and jeopardize his safety. What a surprise, as very few things in this life are as they actually seem!

“The Home” was surprisingly better than expected, with the only known name on the poster being a middling Hollywood playboy. The script was actually intriguing and kept the viewers’ attention just enough not to choke on the popcorn in order to stay awake.

If you are a fan of mystery thrillers, you could do far worse landing in this “Home” than some of the secondary, rather seedy facilities I have visited where your on-call nurse has a loud, raspy pack-a-day smoker’s voice that grates on you like nails on a chalkboard!

“The Home”

Starring: Pete Davidson

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.

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Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.