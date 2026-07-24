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The Luzerne County Historical Society will host a Games Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

You are invited to try your hand at indoor and outdoor historical games. Travel back in time and enjoy leisure activities from the past, such as Mah-Jong, “Shut the Box,” croquet, and horseshoes. Try your hand at the Victorian favorite of hoop rolling, or play a game of marbles. Patrons will also be able to try out period baseball equipment and see how the game evolved.

The 1803 Swetland Homestead is the setting for an afternoon of historic fun and games, including many favorites of the Swetland Family themselves. See how the Swetland children passed the time before video games, iPads, and computers.

Tickets are $10 for LCHS members, $15 for non-members, and $5 for kids up to 17 years of age. No reservations are necessary; tickets are available at the door. For information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 570-823-6244 ext. 3 or email reservations@luzernehistory.org.

Period dress is welcomed, but not required. Games will be running all afternoon continuously, so drop in at your leisure.