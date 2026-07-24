One is lakeside, the other sensory friendly

Paddling to and from the Lakeside Brass Concert, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Harveys Lake ccan enhance the experience.

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The NEPA Philharmonic’s summer-long celebration of America’s 250th continues with two brass quintet concerts in Back Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 1: a free Sensory Friendly Brass concert at 1 p.m. at Misericordia University in Dallas, and a unique Lakeside Brass concert on Harveys Lake at 6 p.m., where attendees can bring their own boat or join a kayak excursion in partnership with Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe Rentals.

The NEPA PHIL continues its Sensory Friendly concert series with a free 45-minute performance on Aug. 1 at Misericordia University’s Lemmond Theater, with the NEPA PHIL Brass Quintet. This short, interactive, relaxed program of upbeat, jazzy favorites is perfect for the whole family, with fidgets, sensory headphones, healthy snacks, and additional accommodations available, including headphones and haptic vests courtesy of Silent Sound System. The concert is presented by Autism Awareness NEPA at the Luzerne Foundation, in partnership with Misericordia University’s Occupational Therapy and other local partners.

Later that evening at 6 p.m., audiences can enjoy Lakeside Brass, a one-of-a-kind brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, also featuring jazz and Americana favorites. Attendees with their own boats and watercraft can register for free at NEPAPHIL.org to receive concert directions; kayak rentals and a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert (with check-in beginning at 4:15 p.m.) are available for purchase through Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe.

The concert will be a 1-hour program without intermission; the kayak paddling excursion is approximately 1.5 miles in each direction, to and from the concert location. In case of inclement weather, the 6 p.m. concert will be moved indoors and presented for free at Misericordia University’s Lemmond Theater, with kayak reservations refunded with gift cards by Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe.

The Sensory Friendly concert is free to attend; advance registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. The Lakeside Brass concert is free to attend for those bringing their own boat, with registration strongly encouraged for precise water directions. For information or to register for either event, visit nepaphil.org/#events or call 570-270-4444.

Round-trip kayak rentals and the guided tour from Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe for the evening concert start at $80 and can be purchased at kayaktheriver.com/trips/river-events. For questions about kayak rentals, call 570-388-6107.

These concerts are presented with the support of and in partnership with Autism Awareness NEPA at the Luzerne Foundation, Misericordia University, Dr. Seth W. & Carolyn Fisher, the Stoppini Family Foundation, Darren Elias Photography, Silent Sound System, Their Beginnings Childcare & Preschool, Family Advocate Circle, NEPA PHIL season sponsor PNC Bank, and additional community partners.