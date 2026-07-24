From left, first row: Dolphus Teart, SAFE Board Member; Brian Boston - Bake Inclusive; Christian Ochs; and Malinda Knipfer, SAFE executive director. Second row: Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive; Jeff Platko, Brighter Journeys presenter for the Lisa. M. Urbanski Award (Brother of Lisa); Scott Zoscin, Weatherly Area School District; Debbie Ludden; Tara Quinn; Mary Vanesko; Jeanette Linskey-Sanders; Maura Leighton; Mary Siejak; Anthony Melf; and Donna Connelly.

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The S.A.F.E. (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere) organization recently honored community leaders and organizations at its signature event, the Angels of Autism Gala. The evening, held at Edgewood Country Club in Drums, honored individuals and organizations who are making transformative contributions to the autism community across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

This event was held in celebration of 31 years of advocacy, family support, and community impact. Sponsors for the event included Autism Behavioral Services, Claverack Rural, K-FAB, and Brighter Journeys.

Raffles were donated by: Myst in Mountain Top, Valley Hometown Market, Conyngham, Caribbean Smokehouse, Mountain Top, Topp Business Solutions, Kings, Mountain Top, and Toastee Bagels.

The Lisa M. Urbanski Memorial Beacon of Learning, which recognizes an outstanding special education teacher, School Psychologist, Aide/Paraprofessional or school Counselor, went to Olivia Caraballo, Autistic Support Teacher CCA. The award was sponsored by Brighter Journeys in memory of Lisa M. Urbanski

The Community Cornerstone in Philanthropy award recognizes a private or community philanthropic organization for its outstanding support and funding of charitable organizations that benefit individuals on the autism spectrum. This year, it was awarded to Christian’s Crayons for Autism. The award was sponsored by ABS Group.

The Culture of Acceptance in Business award is for the business that has fostered a genuinely inclusive environment for individuals on the autism spectrum — not only through employment, but also through innovative practices that break down traditional barriers and create meaningful opportunities. The award went to Coffee Inclusive.

The Excellence in Wellbeing award, which honors a medical professional who has demonstrated outstanding understanding, compassion, innovation, and care in serving individuals with autism, was awarded to Dr. Jeanette Linskey-Sanders.

The Inclusion Matters in Education award is for a teacher who fosters a supportive, inclusive environment in the general education setting. It was awarded to Scott Zoscin from the Weatherly Area School District.

The Progressive Pathfinders award, which recognizes a therapist or counselor who has dedicated

themselves to helping individuals with autism reach their full potential, was awarded to Mary Vanesko.

The Dolphus Teart Heart of the Community award recognizes a volunteer’s dedication and hard work, highlighting their passion and empathy in serving the autism community. It was awarded to Tara Quinn.

Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere (S.A.F.E.) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 by Clair and George Shadie and Patricia and Joseph Gans to support and empower families affected by autism spectrum disorders through advocacy, education, resources, and inclusive community programming. To learn more, visit autismsafe.org.