<p>Members of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee are, from left, first row: Volunteers Claire and Danny Houssock. Second row: Committee members Lois Packer, Missy Bennett, Lisa Campbell, Jackie Moran, and Katie Grady. Third row: Volunteer Conner Kubiski, Committee members Bob Casey, Stacey Casey, Marilyn Mazeika. Absent from photo are Committee members Maryalice James, MaryJo Baldassare, and Volunteer Isabelle Pockeivich.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Members of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee are, from left, first row: Volunteers Claire and Danny Houssock. Second row: Committee members Lois Packer, Missy Bennett, Lisa Campbell, Jackie Moran, and Katie Grady. Third row: Volunteer Conner Kubiski, Committee members Bob Casey, Stacey Casey, Marilyn Mazeika. Absent from photo are Committee members Maryalice James, MaryJo Baldassare, and Volunteer Isabelle Pockeivich.

Submitted Photo

The Edwardsville Hometown Committee will hold its 6th Annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in John Hopkins Park, High Street, Edwardsville.

Live entertainment will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be free activities for children ages 10 and younger from noon to 2 p.m., with free pumpkins, games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, and more.

Organizers are seeking vendors of crafts and fall merchandise for the event. The cost will be $20 for a 10-by-10-foot area. Food truck fee is $60. Visit the committee’s website, edwpierogi.com, for a printable application. For information, email edwpierogi@gmail.com.

Edwardsville Hometown Committee is a 501c3 non profit organization.

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