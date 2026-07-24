The Edwardsville Hometown Committee will hold its 6th Annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in John Hopkins Park, High Street, Edwardsville.
Live entertainment will begin at 11 a.m.
There will be free activities for children ages 10 and younger from noon to 2 p.m., with free pumpkins, games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, and more.
Organizers are seeking vendors of crafts and fall merchandise for the event. The cost will be $20 for a 10-by-10-foot area. Food truck fee is $60. Visit the committee’s website, edwpierogi.com, for a printable application. For information, email edwpierogi@gmail.com.
Edwardsville Hometown Committee is a 501c3 non profit organization.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.