Members of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee are, from left, first row: Volunteers Claire and Danny Houssock. Second row: Committee members Lois Packer, Missy Bennett, Lisa Campbell, Jackie Moran, and Katie Grady. Third row: Volunteer Conner Kubiski, Committee members Bob Casey, Stacey Casey, Marilyn Mazeika. Absent from photo are Committee members Maryalice James, MaryJo Baldassare, and Volunteer Isabelle Pockeivich.

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The Edwardsville Hometown Committee will hold its 6th Annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in John Hopkins Park, High Street, Edwardsville.

Live entertainment will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be free activities for children ages 10 and younger from noon to 2 p.m., with free pumpkins, games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, and more.

Organizers are seeking vendors of crafts and fall merchandise for the event. The cost will be $20 for a 10-by-10-foot area. Food truck fee is $60. Visit the committee’s website, edwpierogi.com, for a printable application. For information, email edwpierogi@gmail.com.

Edwardsville Hometown Committee is a 501c3 non profit organization.