The Chicken Salad Sliders consist of pulled chicken with grapes, onion, and mayonnaise, and are served on slider rolls with French fries.

The Drunken Clams are drowned in beer broth with toasty bread at Farr Street Tavern in Scranton.

The outdoor patio at Farr Street Tavern in West Scranton’s Tripp Park neighborhood is relaxing and spacious, with a great vibe.

The Tavern Tacos with shrimp at Farr Street Tavern in Scranton. They include chipotle barbecue, green sauce, and citrus slaw. Choose smoked pork, chicken, or grilled shrimp as your protein.

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After a peaceful night walking the trail around Lake Scranton, we were looking for somewhere new to grab a bite to eat.

It was a Monday, though, and not every restaurant is open at the start of the week.

We’d decided to go for a walk around Lake Scranton to get some exercise and take in a beautiful night along the 213-acre man-made freshwater reservoir in Lackawanna County.

Of course, after some exercise, we needed to eat.

After some researching, we ended up at Farr Street Tavern, nestled in a West Scranton neighborhood.

And what a nice pick it was.

It’s an aesthetically pleasing corner bar and restaurant on the corner of Farr Street and North Rebecca Avenue, owned by Basalygya Hospitality.

It’s a modern gastropub with scratch-made menu items, a laid-back outdoor patio, and a relaxed vibe.

I don’t know how I didn’t know about this unique spot, but we were elated to sit down along the street, order food and drinks, and enjoy a new (to us) venue.

Apparently, the tavern has been reopened since 2022 and is a longtime fixture in the Tripp Park area.

We perused the variety of options on the menu and settled on a few different picks.

Since we’d never visited before, we wanted to try some small bites and some bigger ones.

Oscar chose the clams drowned in beer broth with toasty, thick bread.

I ordered the Chicken Salad Sliders with grilled chicken, grapes, onion, and mayonnaise. I am a huge chicken salad fan, and these passed the test.

For our main meals, I decide on the Farr Street Melt. I always think you can’t go wrong with an item named after the restaurant.

It was an 8-ounce beef patty with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and Thousand Island dressing, which I devoured.

Oscar ordered the beautiful Tavern Tacos with shrimp, and the color popped as soon as they came out of the kitchen, thanks to the citrus slaw and green sauce.

I loved the look and brightness of this dish.

As we sat streetside, I watched the families and couples coming in and out, just grabbing a leisurely bite to eat at the start of the work week.

It was so relaxing, and I totally felt the quaintness of a local pub with more upscale touches. I learned there is also live music sometimes.

If you’re looking for a relaxed setting and a menu featuring beautiful burgers, wraps, and starter dishes with great beers on tap, Farr Street may be the place for you.

I spied all sorts of cool beers on the menu from places such as Electric City Cider, Lagunitas, Angry Orchard, Susquehanna Brewing Company, and more.

I can’t wait to go back on a weekend, too, but for a weekday spot, this place was a stellar selection.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.