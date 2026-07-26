Beloved pets Chance, Sassy and Shadow embark on an odyssey home in this scene from ‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.’

Paul Hackett attempts to buy subway fare to go home in this scene from ‘After Hours.’

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Odyssey.

Definition: 1. a long wandering or voyage usually marked by many changes in fortune.

2. an intellectual or spiritual wandering or quest.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is an adaptation of one of the most significant works of literature in the Western World and has influenced storytelling for thousands of years.

It’s also, as many have pointed out, part of the Matt Damon Trying to Get Home genre of filmmaking.

We can trace many common phrases and words used today back to Homer’s epic poem, including, of course, the English word odyssey, which began to be popular in the 19th century.

In his 1886 novel “Kidnapped,” Robert Louis Stevenson used the word to refer to a modern journey: “This is a great epic, a great Odyssey of yours.”

The poem “The Odyssey” is also an example of nostos — returning home after a long journey, usually having changed in some way.

The theme of nostos is widely used in literature and movies. It’s practically its own genre.

So, instead of giving you my review of Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which I’m convinced would be rambling and incoherent given my feelings on the movie, I want to share with readers three movies that instantly spring to mind when I think of characters embarking on a long journey home.

After Hours (1985)

This movie is perhaps Martin Scorsese’s weirdest movie.

It also belongs to a genre of movie I like to call, “Man Having the Worst Night of His Life.”

The man in question is Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne), a New York City computer clerk who abandons his date with Marcy Franklin (Roseanna Arquette), a woman he met at a cafe, and spends the rest of the night getting into increasingly dangerous, off-the-wall situations, all the while just trying to return home to his apartment.

Dunne’s exasperation at not being able to go home, coupled with his desperation, is hilarious and makes the whole movie such a fun time. It also makes you grateful for every bad day you’ve ever had.

Because I guarantee you, it will never be worse than Paul Hackett’s.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

You’ve heard of the “Odyssey,” so now I give you the “Odyssey: animal edition!”

In all seriousness, this movie is actually a remake of the 1963 movie “The Incredible Journey,” which in turn was based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Sheila Burnfold.

The movie follows three beloved pets — a wise old golden retriever named Shadow, a young, reckless American bulldog named Chance, and a sassy Himalayan cat named uh…Sassy — as they embark on a cross-country quest to be reunited with their owners.

I loved this movie as a kid, and even now, the ending warms my heart and makes me want to go give my two cats the biggest hug ever.

Spirited Away (2001)

If I had a dime for every time I saw a movie where greedy, gluttonous people were turned into pigs, I’d have two dimes.

If you were a fan of that Circi section of “The Odyssey,” “Spirited Away” might be the movie for you.

This movie by legendary filmmaker Mayao Miyazaki is another one of my favorite movies. I was only six years old when I saw it in theaters, and almost immediately, I was completely mesmerized by the gorgeous animation and whimsical soundtrack.

It follows 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase), who is dismayed at having to move to a different town and school. On their way to their new home, Chihiro’s father (Michael Chiklis) takes a detour into the forest. The family soon stumbles upon what appears to be an abandoned theme park.

Chihiro soon finds herself lost in the spirit world and is unable to return home the same way she came. While trying to find her way back to her family, she encounters both friends and foes, like the evil witch Yubaba (Suzanne Pleshette), as well as a young boy named Haku (Jason Marsden), who seems to remember Chihiro from long ago.

While the “Odyssey” is about finding your way home after the traumas of war, “Spirited Away” is about the journey from childhood to adulthood.

It’s a coming-of-age story that is just as emotional and magical as it was 25 years ago.