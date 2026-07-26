The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club will host its Annual Scholarship Open on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Four Seasons Golf Club, Exeter.
The format is captain and crew with a 1 p.m. shotgun start; the cost is $85 per golfer; and the registration deadline is Aug. 25. Teams that pay in full by Aug. 17 will receive a $5 discount per golfer. Cost includes green fees, cart, dinner, prizes, and refreshments.
Organizers recommend anyone interested to join in on the fun with the longest drive hole and the 50-50 hole.
For information or to register your foursome, call Gene at 570-704-7196, email GKBreznay@comcast.net or swoyk1951@comcast.net, or talk to any Swoyersville Kiwanis member.
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