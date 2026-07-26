<p>Helping to play the Swoyersville Kiwanis Golf Tournament are Treasurer Shirley Gavlick, Golf Chairperson Gene Breznay, and club member Anita Murphy</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Helping to play the Swoyersville Kiwanis Golf Tournament are Treasurer Shirley Gavlick, Golf Chairperson Gene Breznay, and club member Anita Murphy

Submitted photo

The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club will host its Annual Scholarship Open on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Four Seasons Golf Club, Exeter.

The format is captain and crew with a 1 p.m. shotgun start; the cost is $85 per golfer; and the registration deadline is Aug. 25. Teams that pay in full by Aug. 17 will receive a $5 discount per golfer. Cost includes green fees, cart, dinner, prizes, and refreshments.

Organizers recommend anyone interested to join in on the fun with the longest drive hole and the 50-50 hole.

For information or to register your foursome, call Gene at 570-704-7196, email GKBreznay@comcast.net or swoyk1951@comcast.net, or talk to any Swoyersville Kiwanis member.

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