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REVIEW

“Don’t Look Away”

By: Daniel Kunitz

Rating: 3.2

A serial killer is terrorizing the Florida Gulf Coast. Readers know the identity of the killer early on, but why this is happening becomes the question. It is character-driven with complicated relationships and a legal twist.

Leslie Woodhouse is enjoying an early retirement in a beachfront Florida condo with her second husband, Robert, a former art professor. Her career as a criminal defense lawyer was notorious for finding loopholes for her clients, occasionally resulting in the release of a guilty defendant. She has a daughter, Stephanie, away at college, and a flamboyant, wealthy sister, Patricia, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and lives nearby. Robert’s only family is his estranged son, Weston, who remains angry with his father for being absent during his childhood. Leslie is unaware of Robert’s interactions with Weston. He has not shared the history of his relationship with his son.

The latest victim of the Gulf Coast Killer is a 40-year-old woman taken from a beach near Leslie and Robert’s condo. Luckily, the woman’s 8-year-old daughter got away and may be able to identify the killer.

Imagine Leslie’s shock when the police arrive at the condo to arrest Robert, charging him with being the serial killer. He seems an unlikely suspect, but the police seem to have a serious case against him.

With no money for an attorney, Leslie feels she is the only option to lead her husband’s defense. Despite her belief that her husband is innocent, it is apparent that her perception of him changes as the trial progresses. She can’t shake unanswered questions. What is Robert’s DNA doing at the crime scene? Is someone framing her husband, and if so, why?

The story explores the consequences of ignoring the truth. Robert remains silent. He is being threatened by his son, so he chooses to remain quiet. His silence threatens his marriage and may send him to jail.

The serial killer case is the core of the story, but the true focus is family relationships and emotional conflict. Leslie and Robert have a complacent marriage with secrets that Robert has kept from Leslie. How well do you know the people in your life?

Leslie was a likable character, but I wonder if she would have been allowed to defend her spouse, who was not a likable character. A quick read but not a memorable one.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.