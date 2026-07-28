Almost too simple to be called a recipe (just add water and a grill). In fact, this was part of a bigger recipe from America’s Test Kitchen for an elaborate grilled clambake, but intrigued me so much I had to try brined, grilled corn all by itself.

Possibly the best fresh corn on the cob I’ve ever made, after trying several different ways of grilling it. The secret, apparently, is a simple 30-minute brine.

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The good growers at Wilkes-Barre’s weekly Farmers Market have started offering fresh-picked corn, which means MT and I will be having some pretty much each week for the next two months or so, sometimes as the entire Thursday supper.

I grew up with corn-on-the-cob-only dinners in the summer. Mom (or we kids, in later years) would head out to Burger’s Farm in the Drums section of Butler Township and pick up three dozen ears. Sitting on the concrete landing outside the back door and helping to shuck all that corn was a rite of passage, proving you were old enough to help with dinner.

Mom cooked it the old-fashioned way, bringing pots of water to a boil and dropping it in for a short spell. If three dozen sounds like a lot of cobs, remember there could be as many as 11 people sitting at the table in a family with nine kids. I slathered kernels with butter, sprinkled some salt on top and went to town.

For decades, that’s how I made corn on the cob. In later years, as an adult, I tried a few grilling methods, both shucked and in the husk, the latter done with and without soaking the corn in water first. One recipe called for pulling the husk down but keeping it attached, removing what silk you could, applying seasoned butter and putting the husks more or less back in place before grilling.

But I’ve never brined corn, never would have even thought of it. The procedure is more common with proteins like chicken and shrimp. Brining vegetables?

Yet MT and I agreed this worked amazingly well. “It’s the sweetest corn I’ve ever had,” she said, and considering how simple it is, that’s a high compliment.

Just for the record, the best corn on the cob both of us likely ever had was offered on a day Larry O’Malia let MT help pick the stuff at his family’s farm for a story, and I tagged along to take photos. Larry stopped at one point, shucked an ear right there in the field, and took a bite — no cooking, no condiments — then suggested we try. Unexpectedly amazing.

On the other side of the spectrum? Well, years ago in another lifetime, I canoed the Susquehanna with three older brothers and managed to tip one of the canoes. Yes, in the sedate Susquehanna. Don’t ask, too long to explain. Our food stocks were dampened; we actually dared to grab a few ears of corn from a riverside field, cooked it over an open fire, and found it as hard as rock candy (and not remotely sweet), no matter how long we cooked. We guessed we had raided a field of feed corn, not sweet corn.

Why did this version taste so good? I suspect the salt in the brine, as subtle as it was upon noshing, helped. I’ve always buttered and salted my corn on the cob, while MT lightly butters but rarely salts. I didn’t feel any need to salt this version. The brine and/or the grill’s light charring really brought out the inherent flavor.

It’s worth pointing out that this was just one of a string of recipes within a recipe on an America’s Test Kitchen episode. The chef was making a grilled clam bake that included this, potatoes (a future test kitchen), kielbasa and clams all on the grill. But I found the idea of brining cobs so captivating, I tried it as a standalone. Very glad I did!

Dobru chut!

Brined and grilled corn on the cob (America’s Test Kitchen)

4 ears of corn, husks and silk removed

½ cup salt

4 quarts of water

Dissolve salt in water in a large bowl or container that will hold corn. Soak corn in brine for at least 30 minutes and up to 8 hours (I put an appropriately sized bowl on top to ensure the corn was fully submerged; 30 minutes seemed like plenty of time).

Heat grill to high, then reduce to medium-high. Generously coat the grate with vegetable oil, then wipe it with a wad of paper towels. Set the corn on the grate and cook, with the lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes, turning every few minutes to char evenly. Serve immediately.