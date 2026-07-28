<p>Staff members are, from left, first row: Amanda Rudnick, Chloe Conway, Nanziba Khan, Jim Warren, Cathy Rist Strauch; Second row: Jason Belack, Alizabeth (Lizzy) Hayden, Judith Mulder, Mark Fryer, Jeff Ginsberg, and Robert Spalletta. Jason Narcoonis is also on staff.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Staff members are, from left, first row: Amanda Rudnick, Chloe Conway, Nanziba Khan, Jim Warren, Cathy Rist Strauch; Second row: Jason Belack, Alizabeth (Lizzy) Hayden, Judith Mulder, Mark Fryer, Jeff Ginsberg, and Robert Spalletta. Jason Narcoonis is also on staff.

Submitted Photo

Actors Circle will present “Shorts for the Summer! IV” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, Aug. 6-9. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday showtime is 2 p.m.

Directing the eight shorts are Jason Belack, Chloe Conway, Nanziba Khan and Amanda Rudnick.

Tickets are $15 general, $12 seniors, and $10 students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707. Pay cash at the door or buy online at www.actorscirclescranton.com.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

Directed by Nanziba Khan:

• “The Pickup” by Donald Loftus — an encounter that does not end as originally anticipated.

Cast: April Holgate, Gregg Germano, and Kandis Hill.

• “You Lovely Bell” by Meredith Perry — finding beauty in every moment of life, even the end.

Cast: Nikohl North-Mozda and Searia Calhoun.

Directed by Amanda Rudnick:

• “Ladies of the Night” by Laurie Allen — two old friends have had enough of the nursing home in which they are living.

Cast: Cathy Rist Strauch and Poshi Walker.

• “Gown” by Robert Weibezahl — a mother and daughter’s visit to a Bridal Shop.

Cast: Lorrie Loughney, Sydney Clark, and Rachel Bradshaw.

Directed By Chloe Conway:

• “Raghead” by Tom Coash — a look at prejudice in post-911 NYC, a couple on a blind date.

Cast: Liz Yatko and Matt Williams.

• “Only One by Dan Morra” — Grandmother’s rocking chair harbors memories and is a source of marital conflict.

Cast: Danielle Dunmire, Lara Zelinski, and Kilber Rubio.

Directed by Jason Belack

• “The Last Visitor” by David Schoenfeld — a hospital chaplain faces the end of his life.

Cast: Harry Powell and Emma Ross.

• “The Thread Count in Hades” by Steven Kobar — what happens when an extremely obnoxious couple is sent to hell?

Cast: Brink Powell, Thomas Tomeo and Darren Moore.

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