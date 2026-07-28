Staff members are, from left, first row: Amanda Rudnick, Chloe Conway, Nanziba Khan, Jim Warren, Cathy Rist Strauch; Second row: Jason Belack, Alizabeth (Lizzy) Hayden, Judith Mulder, Mark Fryer, Jeff Ginsberg, and Robert Spalletta. Jason Narcoonis is also on staff.

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Actors Circle will present “Shorts for the Summer! IV” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, Aug. 6-9. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday showtime is 2 p.m.

Directing the eight shorts are Jason Belack, Chloe Conway, Nanziba Khan and Amanda Rudnick.

Tickets are $15 general, $12 seniors, and $10 students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707. Pay cash at the door or buy online at www.actorscirclescranton.com.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

Directed by Nanziba Khan:

• “The Pickup” by Donald Loftus — an encounter that does not end as originally anticipated.

Cast: April Holgate, Gregg Germano, and Kandis Hill.

• “You Lovely Bell” by Meredith Perry — finding beauty in every moment of life, even the end.

Cast: Nikohl North-Mozda and Searia Calhoun.

Directed by Amanda Rudnick:

• “Ladies of the Night” by Laurie Allen — two old friends have had enough of the nursing home in which they are living.

Cast: Cathy Rist Strauch and Poshi Walker.

• “Gown” by Robert Weibezahl — a mother and daughter’s visit to a Bridal Shop.

Cast: Lorrie Loughney, Sydney Clark, and Rachel Bradshaw.

Directed By Chloe Conway:

• “Raghead” by Tom Coash — a look at prejudice in post-911 NYC, a couple on a blind date.

Cast: Liz Yatko and Matt Williams.

• “Only One by Dan Morra” — Grandmother’s rocking chair harbors memories and is a source of marital conflict.

Cast: Danielle Dunmire, Lara Zelinski, and Kilber Rubio.

Directed by Jason Belack

• “The Last Visitor” by David Schoenfeld — a hospital chaplain faces the end of his life.

Cast: Harry Powell and Emma Ross.

• “The Thread Count in Hades” by Steven Kobar — what happens when an extremely obnoxious couple is sent to hell?

Cast: Brink Powell, Thomas Tomeo and Darren Moore.