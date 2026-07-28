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With Roger Waters and David Gilmour firmly estranged, the prospect of the Pink Floyd bandmates sharing a stage is entirely remote. Yet, the live experience endures through Brit Floyd. For nearly 25 years, the tribute act – founded by guitarist and bandleader Damian Darlington — has delivered note-for-note renditions of the rock legends’ catalog to sold-out audiences worldwide.

In advance of Brit Floyd’s July 31 appearance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre, music writer Bill Forman recently caught up with Darlington to discuss the enduring complexity of the music and the meticulous work of keeping the Pink Floyd legacy alive.

Q – For the single-night shows on the current tour, you’re featuring the albums “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall,” plus a few other important tracks from other Pink Floyd albums. You have a limited amount of time to represent the albums. How did you decide which “bricks” to take out of “The Wall” to make everything fit?

Darlington – One thing I would say is I don’t like leaping about when it comes to the linearity of “The Wall.” I prefer to play the tracks that we select in their original order. So, we start off the show with pretty much the entire first side, and then we start to select specific tracks like “Young Lust” or “One of My Turns,” and then we might jump ahead to “Hey You.” It’s difficult to play some of the tracks off “The Wall” without resolving them properly into the track that comes next. That’s definitely one of the challenges as well.

Q. So, which tracks don’t make it into those shows?

It’s things like “Goodbye Blue Sky,” “Don’t Leave Me Now,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3,” and things like that. And “Bring the Boys Back Home” via “The Show Must Go On,” “Waiting for the Worms,” “The Trial” — things like that.

Q. For Gilmour’s really extended guitar hooks that we all know — the ones that are very slow and melodic — how much of it is the feel of your fretboard versus the equipment you have, the pedals, and the guitar?

It all starts with your fingers; that’s where it all flows from. The guitar neck is the next most important thing, then the pickups, and then what it’s all going through to the gear. It’s a combination of all those things. That’s part of what makes it so challenging to recreate David Gilmour authentically. You can research exactly what gear and guitars he was using at whatever point in his career, assemble all of that, and still not sound exactly like David Gilmour. He has an absolutely amazing feel. He knows exactly what to play, when to play it, when to leave a gap, and not to do too much. He always has the gift of knowing how to play exactly the right thing in the right place in a piece of music.