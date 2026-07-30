GREATER PITTSTON AREA
St. Michael the Archangel flea market, dinner and food fest, Aug. 1-2, featuring a spaghetti dinner with sausage and meatballs along with traditional Carpatho-Rusyn specialties, including piggies. Flea market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at the church hall, 205 N. Main St., Pittston.
Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.
Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, contact the parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.
Sock Hop Party, hosted by Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 Home Association at the post home, Sept. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m, music by Luongo Brothers Band from 7 to 10 p.m. $30 per person. Cash bar. For tickets and reservations, see or call Bob at the V.F.W. 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply
Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat as well as non-food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents its fifth annual weekend of original one-act plays on August 7, 8 & 9. Featured playwrights are Brenda Lynn Fager (“A Flight Behind”); Tom Flannery (“Fungie & the Quiet Men”): Adam Myers (“Where You Belong”) and Michael Ortiz (“Go with the Flow”). Show times are 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday. General admission seating only at the playhouse at 537 N Main Street.
Why Cook Wednesday? Dinner. Pick-up 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church school hall, corner of North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre, near General Hospital parkade. Pre-orders are encouraged; call 570-829-3051. Menu includes a Holubtsi Dinner with 2 piggies, 3 pyrohy and green beans for $12, a Kovbasa Dinner with Kielbasa & Sauerkraut, Hard Roll and 3 Pyrohy for $10, Pagash – 3 Cuts for $6 or a tray of 12 for $22, Pyrohy – 6 for $6 or a dozen frozen for $10, Cabbage and Noodles for $4 a pint, and Piggie 6-Packs for $18. Desserts available at our bake sale.
Brooks Estates Travelers will host a trip to Amish Country on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The bus will leave from the Brooks Estate Community Center, 402 Pollock Drive, Jenkins Township, at 8 a.m. Cost of $115 covers smorgasbord and a comedy show at Bird in Hand Restaurant and stage, plus transportation, tax, and gratuity. For info, call Marion at 570-881-4943.
Summer Shrimp Boil Feast, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 East Main St., Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. Includes extra-large shrimp, smoky pork sausage, local, new potatoes, and freshly picked corn on the cob. all prepared in a broth of Old Bay, herbs, and seasonings. Preorders may be placed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 through 20 by calling 570-825-6540; walk-ins are welcome. Eat in or take out is available. $18 per serving
Women’s Fellowship at Church of Christ Uniting is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes bus, driver tip, show, and dinner. For more information, please call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.
HARVEYS LAKE
Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, featuring jazz and American favorites, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your own boats and register for free at NEPAPHIL.org or rent a kayak and arrange a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert, through Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak, with a link available on the Philharmonic website.
HUNLOCK CREEK
Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.
PLYMOUTH
Clothing and Book Sale at Sts. Peter and Paul United Church of Christ, 20 Nottingham St., Plymouth, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 1. Puzzles, CDs, DVDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes, records, and albums also will be available.
Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, food sale in conjunction with the Plymouth Kielbasa Fest on Aug 7 and 8 in front of the church. Food sale will open at noon on Aug. 7 and at 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Menu includes: Potato cheese pierogi, haluski with homemade noodles and pigs in the blanket. Also homemade pickles, bake sale, water and soda will be available for purchase. Cash or credit. In case of inclement weather, food sale will be held in the church hall.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Donations sought for St. John’s Cathedral flea market, Mayfield. Parishioners are gratefully accepting merchandise (used but not abused) from anyone who is house cleaning and would like to donate jewelry, books, games, collectibles, purses, knick-knacks, toys, small pieces of furniture and small appliances that work. For more info contact Evie Virbitsy at 570-335-5919 or Mott at 570-335-2128. The front entrance of St. John’s Center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, will be open for drop-offs 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The flea market will be Sept. 18-19.
MESHOPPEN
Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Fridays of the month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. With entertainment from Cedar Routes on Aug. 7, Devoted Band on Sept. 18, and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.
MOUNTAIN TOP
Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.
NANTICOKE
An eat-in/take-out Chicken BBQ Dinner will be held at St. Faustina Grove, rear 145 Old Newport St., Nanticoke, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The meal includes a half chicken, potato, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert. The cost is $15. Order forms may be found at www.nanticokecatholic.com, or you may purchase a ticket at the parish office.
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