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BACK MOUNTAIN

A new Grief Share support group will start at Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville; 570-696-0399. The group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Aug. 26 to Nov. 11. Register at griefshare.org/findagroup. Grief Share is a Christian, Bible-based, grief support group created over 25 years ago by licensed and certified professional Christian counselors and pastors to help people grieving the loss of a loved one. It is a 3-part program consisting of videos, discussions, and a guidebook.

BEAR CREEK

Bear Creek Grace Chapel Guild will hold summer non-denominational Sunday Services at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning until after Labor Day. The Grace Chapel is on Chapel Lane, off of Route 115, in Bear Creek, PA. All are welcome.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

St. Michael the Archangel flea market, dinner and food fest, Aug. 1-2, featuring a spaghetti dinner with sausage and meatballs along with traditional Carpatho-Rusyn specialties, including piggies. Flea market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at the church hall, 205 N. Main St., Pittston.

Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.

Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, contact the parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.

Sock Hop Party, hosted by Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 Home Association at the post home, Sept. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m, music by Luongo Brothers Band from 7 to 10 p.m. $30 per person. Cash bar. For tickets and reservations, see or call Bob at the V.F.W. 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat as well as non-food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents its fifth annual weekend of original one-act plays on August 7, 8 & 9. Featured playwrights are Brenda Lynn Fager (“A Flight Behind”); Tom Flannery (“Fungie & the Quiet Men”): Adam Myers (“Where You Belong”) and Michael Ortiz (“Go with the Flow”). Show times are 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday. General admission seating only at the playhouse at 537 N Main Street.

Why Cook Wednesday? Dinner. Pick-up 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church school hall, corner of North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre, near General Hospital parkade. Pre-orders are encouraged; call 570-829-3051. Menu includes a Holubtsi Dinner with 2 piggies, 3 pyrohy and green beans for $12, a Kovbasa Dinner with Kielbasa & Sauerkraut, Hard Roll and 3 Pyrohy for $10, Pagash – 3 Cuts for $6 or a tray of 12 for $22, Pyrohy – 6 for $6 or a dozen frozen for $10, Cabbage and Noodles for $4 a pint, and Piggie 6-Packs for $18. Desserts available at our bake sale.

Brooks Estates Travelers will host a trip to Amish Country on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The bus will leave from the Brooks Estate Community Center, 402 Pollock Drive, Jenkins Township, at 8 a.m. Cost of $115 covers smorgasbord and a comedy show at Bird in Hand Restaurant and stage, plus transportation, tax, and gratuity. For info, call Marion at 570-881-4943.

Summer Shrimp Boil Feast, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 East Main St., Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. Includes extra-large shrimp, smoky pork sausage, local, new potatoes, and freshly picked corn on the cob. all prepared in a broth of Old Bay, herbs, and seasonings. Preorders may be placed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 through 20 by calling 570-825-6540; walk-ins are welcome. Eat in or take out is available. $18 per serving

Women’s Fellowship at Church of Christ Uniting is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes bus, driver tip, show, and dinner. For more information, please call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.

HARVEYS LAKE

Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, featuring jazz and American favorites, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your own boats and register for free at NEPAPHIL.org or rent a kayak and arrange a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert, through Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak, with a link available on the Philharmonic website.

HUNLOCK CREEK

Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.

PLYMOUTH

Clothing and Book Sale at Sts. Peter and Paul United Church of Christ, 20 Nottingham St., Plymouth, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 1. Puzzles, CDs, DVDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes, records, and albums also will be available.

Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, food sale in conjunction with the Plymouth Kielbasa Fest on Aug 7 and 8 in front of the church. Food sale will open at noon on Aug. 7 and at 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Menu includes: Potato cheese pierogi, haluski with homemade noodles and pigs in the blanket. Also homemade pickles, bake sale, water and soda will be available for purchase. Cash or credit. In case of inclement weather, food sale will be held in the church hall.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Donations sought for St. John’s Cathedral flea market, Mayfield. Parishioners are gratefully accepting merchandise (used but not abused) from anyone who is house cleaning and would like to donate jewelry, books, games, collectibles, purses, knick-knacks, toys, small pieces of furniture and small appliances that work. For more info contact Evie Virbitsy at 570-335-5919 or Mott at 570-335-2128. The front entrance of St. John’s Center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, will be open for drop-offs 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The flea market will be Sept. 18-19.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Fridays of the month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. With entertainment from Cedar Routes on Aug. 7, Devoted Band on Sept. 18, and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

NANTICOKE

An eat-in/take-out Chicken BBQ Dinner will be held at St. Faustina Grove, rear 145 Old Newport St., Nanticoke, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The meal includes a half chicken, potato, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert. The cost is $15. Order forms may be found at www.nanticokecatholic.com, or you may purchase a ticket at the parish office.

BAZAARS

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Summer Fest, 5 to 10 p.m. July 24-25 on the church grounds at Lake Silkworth, 2011 State Route 29. Tent-covered event features an indoor flea market, festival games, a homemade picnic and Polish/ethnic foods. Music provided by Kartune on Friday and Popstar Drive on Saturday.

“St. Al’s Church Bazaar” at the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine, 6 to 10 p.m. July 30; 6 to 11 p.m. July 31, and 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 1 on the grounds of St. Aloysius Church, 143 West Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Picnic foods include sausage and peppers, potato pancakes, halushki and pizza. There are games for all ages, Bingo and a flea market. Live music by Triple Fret on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Strawberry Jam on Saturday.

Gate of Heaven and Our Lady of Victory combined parishes picnic, noon Aug. 2 at Gate of Heaven Parish Center in Dallas, with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages provided. Those attending are requested to bring a covered dish.

St. Jude’s Picnic in the Grove, 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 8; noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Jude Grove, 420 South Mountain Blvd., (Route 309) Mountain Top, with homemade pierogi, halusky and potato pancakes, a huge basket raffle and games for all ages. Performances by DGM on Friday, Rockaholix Band on Saturday and our own DJ Mike on Sunday. Chicken BBQ dinner will begin at noon on Sunday.

St. John the Baptist Summer Picnic, Aug. 7-9 on the parish grounds, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with thousands of homemade pierogi (frozen orders available), traditional festival foods and games, theme baskets and live music.

Saints Peter & Paul summer weekend indoor flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, in Plains Township, with treasures for all, refreshments available from various food trucks.

STATE PARKS

Explore Archery, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Ricketts Glen State Park, Route 487, Benton. Park and meet at the Visitor Center. If you’ve ever thought about shooting a bow and never had the chance, this program is for you. Stop by, get some basic instruction, and try your skill at hitting a target. This program is not for experienced archers. You must be age 8 or older. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information.

Bird Walk with Doug Gross, 8:30 to 11:30 Friday, July 17. Meet at the Park Office in Ricketts Glen State Park. Retired PA Game Commission biologist and eBird coordinator Doug Gross will guide us on a bird walk in the woods and shrub lands of Ricketts Glen State Park. We will also practice coding birds for the PA Bird Atlas. Good boots are recommended for walking. Please bring your own bug spray. Registration required at events.dcnr.pa.gov/ricketts_glen_state_park or by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780.

Translating Topo Maps, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Learn how to read land features, determine distance, and access these helpful maps when preparing for your hiking or hunting trip. Materials provided. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information. Park and meet at the Visitor Center in Ricketts Glen State Park.

Nature Story, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Meet at the Amphitheater in Ricketts Glen State Park. Bring your children to the Amphitheater to enjoy a story and participate in an activity, game, or craft. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information.

Lights in the Night: Fireflies, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Have you ever wondered why fireflies flash on summer nights and if all flashes are the same? We will learn all about the firefly’s life cycle and the meaning of the flashes that brighten our summer nights through an interactive game fun for all ages. We will also spend time observing the fireflies around us while learning about conservation concerns and ways we can help protect fireflies. Dress for the outdoors and bring a red light flashlight if you have one. We will have an optional drive up to the hayfields to check out more fireflies. In case of rain, the program will be held indoors. Registration required at events.dcnr.pa.gov/ricketts_glen_state_park or by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780. Meet at the Visitor Center in Ricketts Glen State Park.

GPS and Geocaching, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24. Learn how to use hand-held GPS units and apply those skills at geocaching. Materials provided. Wear shoes for walking in the woods. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information. Park and meet at the Amphitheater in Ricketts Glen State Park.

Flint and Steel Firestarting for Beginners, 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25. How would you have fared at getting a fire going in Revolutionary times? Folks who’ve never used flint and steel before are invited to try their hand at getting sparks and fire the old-fashioned way. We’ll start out by talking about the early history of primitive fire making, then participants will actually use the materials to generate some sparks and fire. Teens and adults only. Registration required at events.dcnr.pa.gov/ricketts_glen_state_park or by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780. Meet at the Visitor Center in Ricketts Glen State Park.

PA Furbearers, 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Join the Pennsylvania Game Commission for a free program about the furbearers in PA, their unique characteristics, and what makes them furbearers. Park and meet at the Visitor Center in Ricketts Glen State Park.

REUNIONS

GAR High School class of 1952 will meet for lunch July 29 at the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1970 reunion, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Rodano’s Restaurant, Public Square, Wilkes- Barre. The $25 per person cost includes pizza, stromboli, chicken bites, salad, dessert, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Cash bar available. All classmates and their guests are invited. A 4 p.m. Mass at St. Nicholas -St Mary’s Church on South Washington St. will be offered for class members. For further info, contact Bob Desciak at RDesciak@gmail.com or see the Facebook page of St Nicholas Class of 1970. Reservations and payment are requested by July 18 to Ellen Dennis, 22 Jeffrey Dr, Larksville, PA 18704. Reservation questions, contact ellen.dennis@wilkes.edu.

GAR Class of 1969 will hold a 75th birthday celebration, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake, on the deck, weather permitting. $10 per person includes pizza and soda. Pay at the door. Any other food or drink may be purchased individually. To RSVP, contact Grenadiers1969@yahoo.com.

Central Catholic High School Class of 1969 is planning a 75th birthday bash and reunion in honor of the 57th anniversary of its graduation. The reunion will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at TC Riley’s in Wyoming. The $15 per person charge includes a dinner buffet and open bar. Invitations will be mailed to classmates in June. Classmates Barbara Drayer McDonald, Eileen Lambert, Roberta Hribar Storz, Cathy Caffrey, Jerry Storz, Maureen Yablonski Matiska and Mary Ellen Hogan Burns serve on the reunion committee. For more info, please email cchs69@comcast.net

Coughlin High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 60th class reunion from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Pavilion at the American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. Cost is $20 per person, which includes buffet and beverages. Please remit the check by July 10 to Joe Christopher, 99 Bedford St. Apt. 1, Forty Fort, PA 18704. Any questions, call or text Joe Christopher at 570-706-1499 or email thevoyager826@gmail.com or contact Marie Dorrance Hartz at 570 -574-5744 or mariehartz@me.com

Hanover Township All Class and Facebook Friends of Hanover Township Reunion, Aug. 29, R and D Memories, 566 Fellows Ave., Breslau, Hanover Township. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with beer, wine, soft drinks and a cash bar available for mixed drinks. A family-style meal is served at 4 p.m. Popular music from the decades will play from 5 to 8 p.m. for dancing and listening. $50 per person. Payment confirms your reservation. Send name, address, email, best phone number, maiden name and year of graduation along with a check made payable to Audrey Wysowski, 1087 West Mountain Road, Plymouth, PA 18651, or call or text 570-262-8056 for more info. Early registration is suggested.

Hanover Area High School Class of 1976 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township. Classmates are encouraged to contact the reunion committee with updated contact information or questions by emailing hahs50reunion@gmail.com. Classmates may also register for the reunion online at www.tinyurl.com/hahs50.

Wyoming Area Class of 1971 is making plans for a 55th reunion on Sept. 26 at Keeley’s Alehouse in Pringle. For more information contact Jayne Dohman at jaynedohman@yahoo.com or Donna Wint Phillips at donna.wint.phillips@gmail.com