Singers and dancers will share the vibrant culture of Ukraine during Ukrainian Folk Festival 2026, set for Aug. 23 in Horsham, Montgomery County.

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The Ukrainian Folk Festival 2026 will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Ukrainian American Sport Center — Tryzub (www.tryzub.org), County Line and Lower State Roads, Horsham, PA.

You are invited to experience Ukrainian culture, from the rich color and deep symbolism of the delicate “pysanka” (Ukrainian Easter Egg) to the thunderous, powerful and rhythmic Hopak ethnic dance, as well as every brilliant polka and soulful folk song in between.

The event includes music and dancing, traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, a BBQ pit, standard picnic fare, a vendors’ grove, Ukrainian arts and crafts displays and a bazaar, cool refreshments, live reenactments from Living Ukrainian History Exhibitors, and Ukrainian hospitality.

Featured performers include the Hromovytsia Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Chicago, the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, the Ukrainian Superstar Singer-Songwriter Shanis, Spirit of the Dance Ukrainian Folk Ballet, violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo and the Vox Ethnika Orchestra.

General admission is $20, with a portion donated to the relief of war victims in Ukraine. Kids younger than 15 are admitted free.

For more info, call 267-664-3857 or email info@tryzub.org.