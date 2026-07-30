🔊 Listen to this

Well, I finally broke down and gave in, defying the masses to secure my seat in XD at Cinemark to view the epic Christopher Nolan masterpiece based on the famous 700 B.C.E. Homeric epic poem “The Odyssey.”

The film is filled with a stellar cast about as long as my credit card statement, including the controversial Elliot Page and the superb John Leguizamo, and it now sits at $304 million in box office revenue in the U.S. and Canada alone.

I have to admit I have never read the classic by Homer, but I have seen the film “Troy,” which makes me semi-cultured at best, wink. With that being said, “The Odyssey” is everything you have heard and more!

No doubt this will be a front-runner Oscar contender for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Actor for Matt Damon, so mark my words now.

My only downside to report is the casting of overused Anne Hathaway (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”) and Zendaya (“The Drama”). Besides that, at just shy of a 3-hour run time, with the absence of pee breaks, “The Odyssey” is worthy of every bit of its hype and praise. I was in awe at the absence of CGI used and was not left feeling sleepy for even a moment.

If you do not feel like brushing up on your literary classics, although they do add to your more cultured side, that is more than OK, but then you must chomp at the bit of this crisp fantasy epic.

Just like a tasty summer grilled dog on the BBQ that repeats hours later, expect this one to linger around long after you are finished with it!

Film Review: “The Odyssey”

Starring: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9” paws out of 10

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.