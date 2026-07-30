The planning committee has chosen Sept. 6 as the date for the Bishop Hoban High School Class of 1976’s 50th-anniversary reunion.

Classmates from Bishop Hoban High School class of 1976 looked forward to the reunion as they attended a fundraiser at Grotto Pizza.

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As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, the Bishop Hoban High School Class of 1976 is marking a milestone of its own with its 50th class reunion.

Graduating during the nation’s bicentennial year in 1976, members of the Class of 1976 will reunite five decades later at another historic moment in American history. The reunion offers classmates an opportunity to reflect on shared experiences, reconnect with lifelong friends, and celebrate the enduring bonds formed during their years at Bishop Hoban High School, now known as Holy Redeemer High School.

This 50th reunion is especially meaningful as it coincides with our country’s 250th anniversary. It is a chance to honor not only our past, but also the friendships and values that have carried the Bishop Hoban Class of ’76 forward over the years.

The day will feature food, beverages, music, and a variety of activities designed to bring classmates together in a relaxed and celebratory atmosphere. Do not miss this special opportunity to celebrate 50 years of friendship, memories, and shared history. Commemorative T-shirts and hoodies are available for purchase.

Classmates and guests are encouraged to reserve their spot by Aug. 16 for the reunion, which is set for 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 6, at the Polish American Veterans Grove (PAV), 2 S. Oak Street, Plains, PA 18705. Cost is $60 per person. Food, beverages, and music will be provided.

For more information or to register, go to www.bishophobanclassof76.com

Questions and comments may be emailed to BishopHobanClassof76@gmail.com.