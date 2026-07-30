International cast represents 16 countries

Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, ‘Swan Lake’ is a timeless tale of love, betrayal and redemption.

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Global Stage Entertainment’s “Swan Lake,” performed by international ballet stars, will return to the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple for a show at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

The beloved ballet will showcase the timeless magic of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece to audiences in Scranton amidst an 83-performance North American tour. The previous tour appeared in Scranton in Feb. 2026 and was well-received by the community.

This large-scale, immersive, Broadway-caliber production brings together more than 150 handcrafted costumes, richly detailed sets, and an exceptional company of dancers to create a spectacular live experience. Elegant, emotional, and visually stunning, Swan Lake is more than a ballet – it is a night at the theater you will remember long after the final curtain. A timeless story of love, betrayal, and redemption, it captivates audiences of all generations.

The dazzling cast of ballet stars represents 16 countries, including Spain, Brazil, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Georgia, Iceland, Japan, Moldova, Romania, Belarus, Armenia, Mongolia, and Albania – making this a truly global celebration of dance. The ballet is in two acts with one intermission and is family-friendly and suitable for patrons 3 years old and up.

The show will take place in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, located on the building’s first floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $53.25, including fees. Prices are subject to change. Discounts available on select seating locations for children aged 3-12, senior citizens, students, veterans and groups of 10 or more.

Please contact the Box Office directly for details. Tickets will be available for purchase as of July 31 in person at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC, by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.