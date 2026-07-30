Majors Raul and Wanda Rivera will serve Luzerne County.

Priorities for Majors Raul and Wanda Rivera include strengthening partnerships with local churches and organizations, expanding opportunities for children and families, and supporting individuals who are facing difficult circumstances.

🔊 Listen to this

The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps announces the appointment of Majors Raul and Wanda Rivera as its new Corps Officers. They will lead the Corps, which serves as both a church and community center, while overseeing worship services, community outreach, social service programs, volunteer engagement and daily operations.

The Riveras bring 18 years of experience as Salvation Army Officers, having served in appointments across New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Pennsylvania. Their ministry has included Geneva, Buffalo, Corning and Plattsburgh, New York, as well as St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the Wilkes-Barre community and to walk alongside its people in faith, hope and service,” said Maj. Raul Rivera.

“We look forward to getting to know our congregation, volunteers, community partners and neighbors, and to working together to share the love of Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination,” said Maj. Wanda Rivera.

As they begin their ministry in Wilkes-Barre, the Riveras look forward to building on the strong foundation established by previous Corps leadership while listening to the community’s needs. Their priorities include strengthening partnerships with local churches and organizations, expanding opportunities for children and families, and supporting individuals facing difficult circumstances. Together with staff, volunteers, advisory board members and community partners, they hope to continue growing the Corps’ impact throughout Luzerne County.

The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps has served the community for more than 140 years, providing spiritual support and practical assistance to individuals and families in need. Programs include a food pantry, emergency financial assistance, the Kirby Family House, youth programming, Vacation Bible School, men’s and women’s ministries, Bible studies, weekly worship services, Sunday school and prayer meetings. Through these ministries, the Corps works to meet immediate needs while helping neighbors build long-term stability.