Lacawac Sanctuary plans farm-to-plate dinner

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Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation invites the public to celebrate local food, conservation, and community at its 11th annual Farm-to-Plate dinner, set for Saturday, Aug. 8, at the historic Watres Lodge in Lake Ariel.

Set beneath the towering pines of one of Pennsylvania’s most treasured natural areas, this signature fundraising event will bring together supporters from across the region for an evening of exceptional cuisine and philanthropy.

Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner prepared by acclaimed local chef Laurie Peterson of The Mustard Seed Cafe, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients from local farms and producers.

The evening also includes silent and live auctions, basket raffles, Lacawac’s popular Wine Pull, and a Fund-a-Need benefiting the Ignite STEM Fund.

Thanks to a matching gift from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, every donation made during the appeal will be matched up to $5,000, helping expand STEM education opportunities for local youth.

During this year’s dinner, Lacawac will honor the following recipients.

Business of the Year — The Honesdale National Bank.

Person of the Year – William “Willie” Reinfurt, founder and owner of Reinfurt Excavating Inc.

Watres Community Service Award – Terri Ditty, founder with her late husband, Larry, of Century 21 Select Group in Lake Ariel

Proceeds from the Farm-to-Plate dinner benefit Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation’s education programs, scientific research, conservation initiatives, and community outreach.

Ticket and sponsorship opportunities are available at lacawac.org or by calling 570-689-9494.